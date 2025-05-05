Artsakh advocates shift strategy after rally, secure key gains for displaced Armenians

YEREVAN—After a large rally dedicated to the rights of the Artsakh people, the tent that had stood for nearly a month in Yerevan’s Freedom Square was dismantled, following a decision by the Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh Armenians. The Council announced that it would relocate its activities to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan.

This move followed what the Council described as “certain positive developments” after the March 29 rally. Council member Artak Mkrtchyan explained these developments in an interview with the Weekly. The Council’s primary success, he said, was in securing an extension of the housing support program for Artsakh Armenians, which was set to end on April 1. During an April 30 meeting, the Armenian government renewed the monthly 40,000 AMD ($100) rental assistance scheme following sustained advocacy by the Council.

A second critical achievement, according to Mkrtchyan, was an agreement with the government to establish expert-led working groups through detailed negotiations. These groups will address pre-agreed issues—including housing, employment and legal protections—and propose comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing displaced Artsakh Armenians. High-ranking officials have pledged “fundamental revisions” to existing housing and employment programs.

Despite these steps, the Council noted during a press briefing that the government has so far refused to substantively address several core demands outlined in its March 29 petition. These include halting the withdrawal of international legal complaints against Azerbaijan and preserving mechanisms for Artsakh’s self-determination.

Throughout the month-long sit-in at Freedom Square, the Council hosted numerous meetings and discussions with displaced families, civil society groups and political representatives. These sessions aimed to consolidate demands and build consensus around their agenda, with a particular focus on addressing social needs, protecting housing aid and strategizing legal pathways for the right of return.

The Council also held separate meetings with Artsakh’s parliamentary factions—Unity, Justice, Free Homeland and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF)—to coordinate advocacy efforts. “We discussed [the Council’s] actions and meetings with state bodies. Our core message to government members is clear: the fight for Artsakh Armenians’ rights is non-negotiable. While we collaborate with the Armenian Legal Center, the fundamental issues remain political—the right of return and prisoners’ repatriation,” said ARF Artsakh representative Ara Puluzyan in an interview with the Weekly.

Puluzyan added that social protections are critical to ensuring displaced families can live “dignified lives in Armenia while campaigning to return to Artsakh.” He praised the Council’s ability to “forge broad consensus by uniting political and civil society forces” around shared objectives.

The Council has also engaged in online discussions with Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots Director. During a meeting, Iskajyan underscored the importance of a unified struggle to defend the rights of the people of Artsakh, adding that Hai Tahd’s global offices and committees continue to advocate for Artsakh on the international stage.

Iskajyan reaffirmed that Artsakh remains a priority for Armenian advocacy organizations worldwide and highlighted the diaspora’s ongoing support. The collective efforts of Armenian communities abroad play a vital role in sustaining international attention and mobilizing resources for the rights and welfare of Artsakh Armenians, he stated.

Over the past month, the Council launched multiple campaigns to address socio-economic issues, including housing assistance and rental subsidies, while advocating for cultural preservation and dignified living conditions.

On April 14, coordinated demonstrations were held outside Armenia’s Foreign Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office. At the Foreign Ministry, protesters called for concrete steps to facilitate collective return, secure the release of Armenian prisoners, protect Artsakh’s cultural heritage, maintain international legal cases against Azerbaijan and preserve the OSCE Minsk Group framework. Simultaneously, at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Council submitted evidence of hate speech targeting Artsakh Armenians and pressed for transparency in corruption investigations linked to former Artsakh officials.

The Council for the Protection of the Rights of Artsakh Armenians has stated that it is ready to resume street-level protests and escalate its tactics if the Armenian government fails to take sufficient steps to safeguard the rights of displaced Artsakh Armenians. As Mkrtchyan warned, “If authorities renege on their commitments or attempt to delay, one tent will be replaced by a hundred—not just in Freedom Square, but across Armenia’s regions—alongside tougher protest measures.”

Moving forward, the Council will prioritize resolving urgent issues—such as housing stability and legal protections—to ensure that displaced communities can live with dignity in Armenia while maintaining pressure for their right of return to Artsakh. Efforts will also focus on cultural preservation and continued international legal action against Azerbaijan. Simultaneously, the Council has initiated targeted efforts to improve living conditions for displaced families by advocating for uninterrupted housing assistance and reforms to rental subsidy programs.

The Council’s actions reflect a dual focus: immediate social protections for displaced families and long-term political efforts to restore Artsakh Armenians’ rights. Mkrtchyan emphasized the Council’s ultimate goal: the safe return to Artsakh. However, he stressed that Artsakh Armenians must first “live, create and thrive in Armenia” to sustain their fight for repatriation.