Armenians rally for relief efforts as wildfires devastate Los Angeles

Armenians have rallied to support their own as devastating fires sweep through Los Angeles, home to one of the largest Armenian immigrant communities in the world.

At least 10 people have died and 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, according to city officials, after a series of ferocious fires erupted across Los Angeles, starting on the morning of Tuesday, January 7. Fueled by dry weather conditions and powerful winds, wildfires have effectively encircled the city.

As of this writing, the Palisades fire — one of the most destructive to ever hit California — has scorched about 20,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades and along the coastline toward Malibu. The Eaton fire also remains largely uncontained, burning more than 13,000 acres in the densely Armenian-populated areas of Altadena and Pasadena. The Hurst fire near Sylmar, the Kenneth fire near West Hills and the Lidia fire near Acton are also still blazing, with partial containment.

As tens of thousands of Angelenos have been forced to evacuate their homes, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Western Region and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Western U.S.A. worked swiftly on Tuesday to set up shelters.

Armenian community centers in Burbank, La Crescenta, Montebello, North Valley, South Valley and Pasadena were rapidly converted into shelters, providing hot food, clean water, power and masks. The Jivalagian Youth Center in Pasadena is accepting donations for a wide range of needs, including blankets, first aid kits, soap and feminine hygiene products.

The Armenian Prelacy of the Western United States has also opened its doors, offering St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena, St. Garabed Church in Hollywood and Holy Martyrs Church in Encino as shelters.

“All hands are on deck now with the current wildfire crisis,” Garo Madenlian, ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chair, told the Weekly. “We want people to know that we’re here to help now and, just as importantly, once the dust settles, because it’s going to be a long process to get people back into their homes — to get people resources to help rebuild.”

The ANCA has also leapt into action to ensure that Armenian Americans are informed about the relief efforts at their disposal. After U.S. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration and freed up federal assistance funding for California, the ANCA released an informational video about how individuals and businesses can access this aid.

“We want to make sure that whatever resources are available, our community is aware of them,” ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan, who has been on the ground in Los Angeles, told the Weekly.

The ANCA Western Region and Armenian Youth Federation also set up a call center today to provide Armenian language resources, streamlining immediate support while assisting with filing claims for local, state and federal aid.

“We live in these communities. We go to the churches. We know the schools. We have a very intimate understanding of it. We have a responsibility to make sure that we reach all of those people,” Iskajyan said, stressing the importance of communication that is tailored to the needs and language of each community.

In the meantime, contact information for the shelters has been circulating on social media channels for anyone seeking assistance. Lucy Petrosian, the ANCA Glendale chairperson, has been overseeing the La Crescenta Armenian community center, all while hosting several evacuated families in her own house. Petrosian says she knows at least four people who have lost their homes in Pasadena. One woman who lost power called in a desperate search for a refrigerator to store her children’s insulin.

“It’s just devastating,” Petrosian told the Weekly. “I’m sending condolence and prayers to everyone who lost their homes. I can’t even imagine how these people feel. It’s just too much.”

Among the cultural institutions to fall victim to the fire is Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School. After 45 years of serving the community, the day school in Altadena was completely destroyed by the Eaton fire.

Pastor Hovhannes Halladjian first shared footage of the campus in ruins, blanketed in thick smoke with some flames still flickering, on his social media. “Sahag-Mesrob School is gone. It is very painful,” he lamented. “Armenians are strong. We will rebuild.”

Messages of solidarity have poured in from neighboring Armenian schools and organizations. Sahag-Mesrob is committed to rebuilding and has already launched a fundraising campaign to purchase new technology, textbooks, desks, chairs and other essentials.

“The fire may have devastated our school community and taken our physical campus; however, our Lion Pride is not tied to a location,” the school said in a public statement. “With God’s guidance, reopening plans are already in the works.”