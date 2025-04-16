The Region in Brief

Armenia

Vardan Ghukasyan was elected mayor of Gyumri today, following months of political deadlock after the previous election failed to produce a majority. The Civil Contract party boycotted the city council vote. Ghukasyan, who previously held the post from 1999 to 2012, told reporters he may run for prime minister in 2026, citing the need to restore “national dignity” and sharply criticizing the current government.

Artsakh

The Committee for the Protection of the Rights of the People of Artsakh has submitted appeals to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office, urging concrete steps to safeguard the rights of displaced Artsakh Armenians. During demonstrations outside both institutions on April 14, the Committee presented evidence of inflammatory rhetoric and public hostility toward Artsakh Armenians.

At the Foreign Ministry, the group submitted a proposal detailing legal and diplomatic measures Armenia could pursue through international forums to ensure safe repatriation, accountability and long-term security. Protesters also publicly burned a copy of the ruling Civil Contract party’s pre-election manifesto, accusing the government of failing to uphold key campaign promises—particularly its commitments to reclaim Shushi and Hadrut.

Iran

Iran seeks to formalize its close ties with Armenia through a strategic partnership agreement, according to Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s First Deputy Foreign Minister. In an interview with Regionmonitor.com, he highlighted the “historically good relations” between the two neighbors and stressed the “great potential” to deepen cooperation across sectors including trade, culture, education, transport and tourism.

Takht-Ravanchi emphasized ongoing high-level engagement, adding that both sides have shown “a clear interest” in expanding ties—not only bilaterally but also within international organizations like the United Nations. While acknowledging that drafting a comprehensive document may take time, he stated, “As long as both sides remain interested, we must work diligently to achieve this goal.”

Russia

Armenia’s potential move toward European Union integration would require a serious reevaluation of its economic ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. He stressed that Armenia must choose a strategic path, as dual membership in both blocs is “objectively impossible” due to conflicting trade rules.

Galuzin warned that such a shift could be painful for Armenia’s population, citing benefits from EAEU membership, including over $12 billion in trade with Russia in 2023 and nearly 6% GDP growth. While reaffirming Armenia’s status as a key ally, he criticized the EU’s unclear accession process and accused it of pursuing a hostile policy toward Russia and its regional allies.