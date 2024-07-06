In Memory of Arpenik Azizian

Arpenik Azizian of Watertown passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024.

Arpenik was born to Varsenik Gasparian and Sisak Azizian on October 23, 1929 in the village of Gardobad in the region of Urmia, Iran.

In 1946, Arpenik married Hamazasp (Hamo) Banoian and they had two children, Varouj and Bergrouhi (Bebe). In 1956, Arpenik tragically and prematurely lost her husband and later moved to Tehran where she pursued a career in hairdressing.

Arpenik moved to the U.S. in 1972 to join her brother, Christopher Azizian and his wife Mary, her mother Varsenik and her daughter Bebe. In 1984, she lost her son Varouj.

While in the U.S., she earned her cosmetology license and began working in a salon on Newbury Street in Boston. Ultimately, she ended up working at Yolanda’s in Waltham and continued working in her profession until the age of 83. Arpenik was loved and respected by all of her colleagues. She was also a former member of the Armenian Relief Society Watertown Leola Sassouni chapter.

Arpenik is survived by her daughter Bergrouhi (Bebe) Sarian and her husband Ara and two grandchildren, Rita and her husband Juan Luis and son Amani, and Robert and his wife Taline. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Mary Azizian, Mary’s children and grandchildren, her nieces, Arax and Alvart, and nephews, Tatoul Badalian, Edward, Stephen and Allen Babroudi, and their spouses and children.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA, on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service.

At the request of the family, cemetery services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church or to the Armenian Relief Society Watertown Leola Sassouni chapter.