Support the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter’s Christmas ornament fundraiser

December 1, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth 0

NEW YORK, NY.— The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” Chapter has launched a Christmas ornament fundraiser this holiday season.

Members will be selling custom, shatter-proof ornaments to raise money for their chapter. These custom AYF ornaments will add the perfect final touch to your Christmas tree or make the best gift for loved ones!

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. This fundraiser is a chapter initiative to successfully wrap up the year. The executive board, along with a dedicated membership, looks forward to continuing to make improvements and accomplishments throughout 2023.

The AYF New York  “Hyortik” Chapter is selling ornaments for $10 each and will be shipping them for an additional $5 nationwide. Ornament orders can be placed online

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
Thinking of making a donation to AYF this giving tuesday? Check with your company to see if they have a matching do… https://t.co/BCrRQiqiuK - 2 weeks ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*