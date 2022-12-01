Support the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter’s Christmas ornament fundraiser

NEW YORK, NY.— The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” Chapter has launched a Christmas ornament fundraiser this holiday season.

Members will be selling custom, shatter-proof ornaments to raise money for their chapter. These custom AYF ornaments will add the perfect final touch to your Christmas tree or make the best gift for loved ones!

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. This fundraiser is a chapter initiative to successfully wrap up the year. The executive board, along with a dedicated membership, looks forward to continuing to make improvements and accomplishments throughout 2023.

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter is selling ornaments for $10 each and will be shipping them for an additional $5 nationwide. Ornament orders can be placed online.