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AYF members gather for ARF Educational Weekend in Liberty, New York

AYF-YOARFJune 25, 2026Last Updated: June 25, 2026
0 2 minutes read
2026 ARF Weekend attendees participating in a Q&A session with the speakers.

LIBERTY, N.Y. — From May 29-31, 2026, members of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region gathered in Liberty, New York, for the annual ARF Educational Weekend. The Weekend gives young Armenians in the AYF an opportunity to ask questions about the ARF, whether about the organization itself or its ideology, goals and aims, and to receive answers from dedicated Ungers. 

The three-day event brought together 14 devoted AYF members eager to deepen their understanding of the ARF, its core mission and the vital work carried out by its members and sister organizations around the world.

The weekend served as a platform for education, dialogue and networking. Attendees participated in lectures and interactive discussions designed to shed light on local and international organizational efforts.

The educational program featured a lineup of lecturers. The first speaker was U. Valot Atakhanian, who discussed the ARF’s past, giving an overview of the organization’s founding in 1890 and its role in Armenian life in the homeland and diaspora. U. Ani Tchaghlasian spoke about the ARF’s present, sharing details on Armenia’s current political climate, regional challenges and the organization’s ongoing global advocacy. U. Alec Soghomonian followed with a discussion on the ARF’s future, focusing on how participants can strengthen their communities by stepping up and assuming leadership roles. Finally, U. Vrej Dawli spoke on the topic “Who is a Tashnagtsagan” drawing from Hratch Dasnabedian’s influential work of the same title to explore the values, responsibilities and ideals that define a committed ARF member.

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After a short break, all four speakers joined a panel discussion hosted by the AYF Central Executive. The panel addressed questions submitted before the weekend. After reviewing the submitted questions, the Central Executive opened the floor for any additional questions, leading to a fruitful dialogue between attendees and lecturers. 

Through these sessions, participants gained insight into current ARF initiatives across the Eastern Region and critical projects around the world. The lectures highlighted the scope of the ARF’s contemporary work and emphasized the interconnectedness of its sister organizations in advancing the Armenian Cause.

The 14 young leaders left Liberty, New York, with a stronger knowledge base, a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper commitment to contributing actively to the work of the AYF and the broader ARF family.

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AYF-YOARFJune 25, 2026Last Updated: June 25, 2026
0 2 minutes read
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AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.

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