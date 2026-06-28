ANCA joins Hellenic allies to block $700 million Turkey jet engine sale

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is mobilizing alongside Hellenic American allies and a bipartisan group of U.S. House members to block the Trump administration’s proposed sale of more than $700 million in General Electric F-110 jet engines to Turkey — engines slated to power Ankara’s KAAN next-generation combat aircraft.

“Arming Erdogan doesn’t defend a friend,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Just the opposite. It arms and emboldens an enemy to attack our friends.”

The administration formally notified Congress of the sale on June 24, 2026, triggering a 15-day window for Congress to act. The ANCA is urging Armenian Americans to contact their Representatives in support of two efforts led by Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV): a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to block the engine sale outright and a letter to House leadership urging the introduction of a resolution to block Turkey’s return to the F-35 program.

Armenian Americans and supporters can take action now at anca.org/noengines.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2019 after Ankara purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, prompting CAATSA sanctions imposed during Trump’s own first term. The FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act explicitly bars F-35 transfers to Turkey so long as Ankara retains the S-400. Turkey has not disposed of the system. The Trump administration is now simultaneously pursuing the engine sale and exploring a pathway to return Turkey to the F-35 program — moves that lawmakers from both parties say conflict directly with federal law.

Bipartisan Congressional opposition

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, condemned the administration’s decision to bypass Congressional review: “The administration informed me it would once again bypass Congressional review for more than $700 million in defense articles to the Turkish military in yet another deeply troubling example of this administration’s open contempt for Congress’s oversight authority. The State Department did not even attempt to justify its decision. It did not invoke any emergency authority, did not present a written rationale, and for months refused to make a good-faith effort to brief me.”

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) announced she would act: “If POTUS continues down this path, I will introduce a joint resolution of disapproval.”

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) was direct: “The law is clear: the Trump administration is required to certify to Congress that Turkey is in compliance with our laws before any sale can even be considered. We cannot reward Erdogan’s government while it continues to violate U.S. law and threaten our reliable, democratic allies. Absolutely no F-35s to Turkey.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) called on the administration to reverse course: “Erdogan cannot be trusted, this decision must be reversed.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) made clear the opposition crosses party lines. “There is bipartisan opposition,” said Rep. Malliotakis. “Turkey should NOT receive our best jets and military equipment.” Rep. Lawler agreed: “Congress legally prohibited the transfer of F-35s to Turkey in the first place. I remain deeply opposed to the sale of one of America’s most advanced military platforms to Turkey and do not believe it is in the best interests of the United States.”

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, joined with fellow Republican Greek American Members Rep. Malliotakis, Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) and Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) in a joint statement citing Turkey’s destabilizing conduct in the region, including its disputed maritime claims and continued illegal occupation of Cyprus, and expressing strong opposition to the proposed sale: “We are actively engaging with the Administration and House leadership to obtain additional information regarding this reported sale and to express our strong opposition to any prospect of Turkey’s reintegration into the F-35 program without complete compliance with CAATSA requirements.”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Founding co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, called it “completely unacceptable — but also unsurprising — that Trump would override Congress to give a fellow wannabe dictator more tools to consolidate his rule.”

Hellenic American organizations sound the alarm

Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) Executive Director Endy Zemenides noted that the legal and strategic grounds for blocking the sale have only grown stronger: “The reasons Turkey was kicked out of F-35s, the reasons CAATSA sanctions were applied, the reasons Congress has held arms sales are all still operative. In fact, the bill of particulars against Ankara is even longer today.”

Zemenides rejected the framing of U.S. arms access as a diplomatic courtesy: “Turkey remains in violation of U.S. law and continually undermines U.S. interests. Access to American arms is a privilege to be earned, not a ‘gift bag’ for hosting a NATO summit.”

AHI President Nick Larigakis issued a statement condemning the administration’s posture: “The American Hellenic Institute strongly condemns the Trump administration’s latest policy direction toward Türkiye, which reportedly seeks to advance defense cooperation with Türkiye at the expense of congressional oversight and adherence to U.S. law. Türkiye is a failed NATO partner that continues its illegal occupation of the Republic of Cyprus, routinely violates Greece’s sovereignty in the Aegean, undermines NATO cohesion through its ties with Russia, enables malign actors in the Middle East, including Hamas, and is a habitual violator of international law and norms, as well as U.S. law.”

The Titus letter, the proposed legislation and the Armenia connection

Rep. Titus is leading two distinct Congressional efforts to push back against the administration’s Turkey arms policy.

The first is a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to block the F-110 engine sale outright. Congress has a narrow 15-day window from the date of formal notification — June 24 — to introduce such a resolution. Under the Arms Export Control Act, any joint resolution of disapproval must pass both chambers and could be vetoed by President Trump, making swift and broad Congressional support critical.

The second is a letter to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling on House leadership to introduce a Joint Resolution of Disapproval under CAATSA Section 216(c)(3) should the administration move to readmit Turkey to the F-35 program by circumventing or waiving CAATSA’s statutory requirements without a credible legal basis. Only the Majority or Minority Leader may initiate that process under the statute — making the letter’s ask both targeted and urgent ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

The letter makes clear that Turkey’s conduct across the region — not only its possession of the S-400 — disqualifies it from receiving one of America’s most advanced weapons platforms. Among the concerns cited: Turkey’s “material support to Azerbaijan in its military campaigns against Armenia.” The letter argues that rewarding this pattern of behavior with F-35 access risks emboldening further destabilizing conduct and undermining allies who have played by the rules.

Take action

Armenian Americans and supporters are urged to contact their Representatives immediately in support of the Titus Joint Resolution of Disapproval, which blocks the F-110 engine sale, and the Titus-led letter to House leadership on F-35 readmission.

Visit anca.org/noengines to send a message to your Representative now.