The Armenian Genocide and the pursuit of recognition in Australia

Genocide creates two inheritances: the stories survivors tell, and the silence surrounding the stories they cannot bear to speak about.

The Armenian, Greek and Assyrian genocides during the late Ottoman period (1914-1923) left consequences that did not end with the killing. Memories of violence and displacement persisted across time and place: in family silences, fragments of stories, expressions of grief, and the sense of responsibility felt by descendants to confront the past.

In Australia, descendants of survivors transformed this inheritance into remembrance, advocacy and cooperation that has shaped the sustained pursuit of recognition for the three communities.

Silence, storytelling and trauma

Some survivors openly shared memories of violence, forced marches, starvation and survival. Survivors remembered families forced to abandon their homes with little warning, villages destroyed, and women and children sent into remote regions and the Syrian desert. They recalled being pursued by violence, disease and hunger. Many spoke of separation: fathers, brothers and sons taken away and never returning, while women and children were left uncertain of their fate.

Other memories centered on concealment and survival. Survivors described periods spent in hiding, where silence, stillness and invisibility could mean the difference between life and death. Testimonies recalled churches set alight with civilians trapped inside, mass killings, forced conversion, abduction and sexual violence. For many survivors, these experiences remained too painful to discuss openly, becoming part of the silence passed from one generation to the next.

Descendants grew up surrounded not by complete silence, but by fragments: incomplete stories, hints about the past, names never mentioned again, sudden tears or simply the feeling that something terrible had occurred that could never fully be understood. Many children and grandchildren of survivors inherited these memories so deeply that they came to feel almost like memories of their own. They did not directly experience the violence, but they grew up carrying its emotional and psychological weight.

For many descendants, this created a profound sense of responsibility. They became custodians of family history, piecing together fragmented narratives before they disappeared forever. Many became involved in remembrance, research and activism because they felt a duty to act on behalf of those who could never fully speak about what they endured and whose experiences continue to be denied.

Armenian leadership and memory

For Armenian communities, the genocide became a defining trauma that shaped diaspora life for generations. Across the world, Armenians advocated for recognition through education, scholarship, commemoration and political advocacy, particularly since the Yerevan demonstrations of 1965. Remembrance became a sustained effort to confront denial, seek justice for victims and ensure that future generations understood what had occurred.

Armenian advocacy has played a pioneering role in raising public awareness and developing advocacy networks based on the understanding that without active remembrance, history could be forgotten or denied. In Australia, these efforts helped create the conditions for broader conversations about genocide recognition and demonstrated how remembrance could be transformed into sustained advocacy, providing an important example for other communities confronting histories of trauma, displacement, and denial.

The significance of remembrance remains evident today. For many Armenians, the forced displacement and mass exodus of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh in 2023 have reinforced the continuing relevance of memory, recognition and denial. For many descendants, Artsakh serves as a reminder that the consequences of genocide extend beyond the initial violence and that denial, cultural destruction and displacement can continue across generations. Recognition is therefore not solely about acknowledging the past. It is also about confronting the conditions that allow persecution, forced displacement, and cultural erasure to persist in the present.

Different paths, shared memories

Armenian, Greek and Assyrian descendants followed different paths toward organized remembrance and political action. In the Greek case, the broader period of persecution between 1914 and 1923 was often overshadowed by the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922). Subsequent upheavals, including the Second World War (1939-1945), the Greek Civil War (1946-1949), and migration to countries such as Australia, further complicated the transmission of memory across generations.

The violence was not absent from family memory, but it was often absorbed into wider experiences of war, displacement, refugee resettlement and political division. Unlike Armenian communities, whose recognition movement developed earlier around a shared national narrative, Greek remembrance frequently emerged through regional identities. In the 1980s, Pontian Greek organizations played a particularly important role in reaffirming their cultural identity and advocating for recognition before broader efforts emerged to acknowledge the experiences of Greeks from Pontus, Asia Minor and Eastern Thrace, understood today as the Greek Genocide.

For Assyrian communities, statelessness and subsequent episodes of genocide compounded these challenges. Without political autonomy and while confronting questions of cultural rights as an indigenous people of Mesopotamia, organized remembrance around the late Ottoman period was often difficult to sustain. The Simele massacre of 1933, together with more recent violence in Iraq and Syria, reinforced both the vulnerability of Assyrian communities and the importance of commemoration and advocacy through diaspora networks.

In both Greek and Assyrian communities, organized recognition movements gained greater momentum in recent decades. Research expanded, survivor stories and family histories were shared more openly, and commemorations became increasingly visible. Histories once largely confined to families and community organizations entered broader public discussion.

Cooperation emerged not because memories or experiences were identical, but because communities identified a shared history of persecution and understood that their efforts to preserve memory and pursue recognition could be strengthened through solidarity.

Australia’s response to the genocide and the question of recognition

Australians witnessed these genocides and responded to the suffering of Armenian, Greek and Assyrian survivors through humanitarian relief and public advocacy.

On April 25, 1915, as Australian and New Zealand troops (Anzacs) landed at Gallipoli, the Ottoman government had already begun the arrest and systematic deportation of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople the day before. In the weeks leading up to and during the Gallipoli campaign, more than 30,000 Greeks in the Gallipoli region were deported. These events unfolded simultaneously within the same empire and under wartime conditions that facilitated one of the defining atrocities of the twentieth century.

Anzac prisoners of war witnessed this destruction firsthand. Lieutenant Leslie Henry Luscombe observed Armenian women and children being loaded into steel livestock carriages, a detail that captures the dehumanization at the heart of the genocide.

Australians also played a direct humanitarian role from 1915 to 1930. Soldiers, aid workers, and civilian volunteers assisted Armenian, Greek and Assyrian survivors and refugees, helping displaced communities, supporting orphans, and raising awareness of their plight back home. Many women played an important role in these relief efforts and in mobilizing support from the wider Australian community. This humanitarian engagement extended to Australian Army officer Stanley Savige, who, as part of the British Operation Dunsterforce in Persia, helped rescue tens of thousands of Assyrian and Armenian refugees in July 1918.

Australia’s national story has been shaped by Gallipoli and the military sacrifice associated with the campaign. However, public memory has often been centered on narratives of reconciliation between Australia and Turkey and stories associated with the birth of the modern nation.

This narrative has been reinforced by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s alleged words of reconciliation to the mothers of the Anzac fallen, which have underpinned the shared narrative and annual commemorations at Gallipoli. Access to Anzac graves on Turkish soil has further deepened this bilateral relationship. Yet the same narrative overlooks the genocide that unfolded in the Ottoman Empire and Australia’s humanitarian response to Armenian, Greek and Assyrian survivors.

For Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Australians, these histories are not simply part of their own family or communal story. They also form part of Australia’s own historical experience and national story. However, national recognition remains politically sensitive.

Intercommunal cooperation

The Armenian community’s achievement of recognition in New South Wales in 1997 served as an important catalyst. It demonstrated what sustained advocacy could achieve and encouraged broader discussions about recognition within Greek and Assyrian communities.

A central goal for the three communities has been national recognition. Beginning with dialogue and relationship-building in the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, intercommunal cooperation developed through a growing recognition of shared histories and common challenges. These relationships ultimately contributed to recognition at the state level in South Australia (2009), New South Wales (2013) and Tasmania (2023) and to the formalization of cooperation between the communities through the Joint Justice Initiative in 2020.

While national recognition in Australia remains absent, these developments demonstrate how dialogue can lead to shared remembrance and collective advocacy. The three communities have created new ways of remembering that acknowledge common experiences while preserving distinct identities and histories. In doing so, Armenian, Greek and Assyrian communities have demonstrated how solidarity can strengthen recognition efforts, broaden public understanding and ensure that lesser-known histories are not forgotten.

Alongside stories and silence, survivors also passed on resilience. That resilience is reflected in the determination of Armenian, Greek and Assyrian communities to remember traumatic pasts, engage consistently in recognition efforts, and maintain connections to histories that might otherwise have been neglected. Through dialogue and cooperation, they have strengthened their activism.

In seeking joint recognition and remembrance, the three communities challenge denial, often described as the final stage of genocide, because the erasure of memory allows the genocidal process to continue beyond the original violence.