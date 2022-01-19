The ARS Eastern USA announces annual writing contest

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern USA is proud to, once again, sponsor its annual contest, open to students who attend Armenian day schools or weekly classes.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I has proclaimed 2022 the Year of the Diaspora. He invited us to turn to Armenia, our homeland, and protect our nation. Our enemies and friends must learn that Armenia is not alone, is not orphaned, the entire Diaspora is on its side, the Armenian people are one and an indivisible whole.

Therefore, the ARS Eastern USA has chosen the following for this year’s contest:

Strong Armenia, strong vision of the Diaspora must become the basis and goal of the national strategy.

How do you see your role as a young member in the Diaspora?

Students may write about their roles and responsibilities towards the nation, church and culture; or they may write about their dream profession that they will pursue in the future as a member of the diaspora.

The contest is open to students in grades 4 through 8. Please send all submissions by April 29, 2022 to the following address: ARS of Eastern USA, Inc., ARS Contest, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Suite 200, Watertown, MA, 02472, or email it to: [email protected]

The regional board will select some of the students’ work and publicize it, if there is no objection from the contestants or their families. The first, second and third place winners will receive gifts from the ARS Eastern USA.

The regional board is grateful for the past cooperation of principals and teachers in this effort and hope to have many students participate in this year’s unique contest.

The ARS Eastern USA wishes all Armenian school students good luck in their efforts!