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NAASR NextGen students launch Hamaynk, a New England Armenian events website

Guest ContributorJuly 28, 2026Last Updated: July 28, 2026
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Hamaynk.org launches on July 30, 2026

NAASR NextGen’s inaugural cohort of 10 students ranging from high school sophomores to college freshmen designed and created a website to solve some of the biggest issues faced by Armenians: a “divided community” and “lack of events interesting to the youth,” according to the Armenian Diaspora Survey.

Student Aleks Hovhannisyan said, “This website is the future of the Armenian community in New England. It’s important for us Armenians to have a unique platform to connect.” 

Patil Mardiros, another member of NAASR NextGen, added, “Building this website has been an amazing opportunity to make real change in uniting the Armenian diaspora.”

Dr. Lisa Gulesserian, program director, stated, “I presented the students with real problems from the community and I never could have imagined that this is what they created. I’m so impressed.” 

The organization, Hamaynk, is going to launch their website (hamaynk.org) on Thursday, July 30th at 7 p.m. at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building in Belmont, Massachusetts. They invite anyone in the New England Armenian community to attend the launch event.

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Guest ContributorJuly 28, 2026Last Updated: July 28, 2026
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Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

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