On Wednesday, June 30, St. Leon Armenian Church of Fair Lawn, NJ, hosted a virtual forum, A Master Plan? Russo-Azeri Strategy for Armenian Pacification. The event examined Russia’s role in the 2020 Artsakh War and across the South Caucasus in order to shed light on what is happening, what is at stake, and where Russian and Armenian interests diverge on fundamental issues.
The discussion was moderated by Ara Araz. Panelists included Lilit Gevorgyan, security and political analyst at IHT, and Armen Kharazian, a former diplomat and principal attorney at Kharazian Law. The discussion probed the 44-day catastrophe and its aftermath within a wider context of Russo-Armenian relations and shifting geopolitical currents across the South Caucasus. Gevorgyan and Kharazian discussed the alignment of Russian and Azeri interests behind Azerbaijani state-building and economic regional initiatives, to the detriment of Armenian sovereignty both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia. The discussion came at a critical time for Armenia and the diaspora, as Araz underscored, “It is critical that our community better understand the contours of a world where Russian and Armenian interests might diverge on fundamental issues and the degree to which racial hatred or the occupation and further pacification of Artsakh coincide with—but are not the sole drivers of—Azeri aggression and policy.”
Gevorgyan poignantly emphasized the causal relationship between Armenia’s diplomatic isolation and over-dependence on Russia for its security and economic interests and the current security crisis facing Armenia today. Gevorgyan pointed out that the Russia-propped security status quo was failing prior to the 44-day war – something that was further exposed during and after the fighting. Armenia’s over-dependence on Russian security measures could be attributed to its miscalculated desire to appease Russia, oftentimes sacrificing its own agency in the process, for fear of a Russian backlash that would threaten Armenia’s security and economic interests. While Gevorgyan noted that Armenia’s tendency to appease Russia has beyond doubt contributed to the dire predicament the country faces today, she also underscored that Armenia has found itself on the wrong end of a shift in regional power dynamics. Gevorgyan identified the 2008 Georgia war as a turning point in Russo-Azeri relations, as Russia sought to cement its position and influence in the Caucasus. The shift in power dynamics has also resulted in growing cooperation and an alignment of interests between Russia and Turkey in regards to Azerbaijan. Gevorgyan noted, “Russia is happy to deal with the West so long as the West is represented by Turkey… in the eyes of the Russians, Turkey has become an independent player and it is so independent that it is ready to defy the US and NATO, it helps to keep the West at bay in regional conflicts.” Stronger bonds between Moscow and Baku should be of grave concern to Yerevan. This warming relationship emphasizes the importance of Armenia regaining its agency that it has surrendered to the Russians following years of diplomatic isolation and reducing an over-dependence on Russian preventative security measures that have failed to live up to Armenia’s expectations.
Kharazian, for his part, elaborated on Armenia’s urgent need to regain its agency and described how the country found itself in this precarious position. He touched upon countless missed opportunities that would have helped Armenia build up independent capacity, as well as failed policy choices that deprived it of one, such as handing over secure government telecommunications to the Russians in the mid-to-late 1990s. “We gave up incremental parts of our agency and core competences,” he stated. “We gave into Russian pressure to not build an Iran-Armenia gas pipeline with a large enough diameter that would have served a regional purpose; we surrendered ownership and management of the nuclear power plant and declined multiple opportunities from international partners, particularly the US, to build a new nuclear power plant. Armenia rejected opportunities to partner with Western companies like Cisco who wanted to help Armenia establish secure communication and networks etc…; any reasonable country would have seized on these opportunities. But we didn’t because we didn’t want to get the Russians mad and face repercussions from them, so we pleased them by giving them our agency, and the Russians were complicit in helping the Azeris take Artsakh.” Kharazian also blamed Armenia’s diplomatic isolation and its failure to build an equitable relationship with the west as a driving force behind the lack of support Armenia received from Western powers in the 2020 Artsakh War; Kharazian pointed out that Armenia even failed to request military assistance from the west during the 44-day war. This is consistent with Armenia’s track record of denying itself the critical capacity required to build agency.
Kharazian added valuable insight on how Armenia might go about regaining its agency, stating, “If we are to get out of this situation Armenians need access to knowledge and modern technology not found in Russia, but in the West. Armenia continues to rely on a flawed understanding that if it keeps pleasing Russia it will be able to rescue what it wasn’t forced to give away as a result of the war, but the reality is it will have to surrender what it still has if we continue with the same flawed strategy.”
Gevorgyan and Kharazian will expand on this discussion in a follow-up event, Part II: Crisis in Armenia’s Russia-Only Security Doctrine. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 25th at 7:30 PM ET on Zoom and will be broadcast on the St. Leon Events YouTube channel.
I blame Pashinyan’s incompetence. It was too much for him to juggle both sides at the same time. Lack of experience did not help either.
I have seen this opinion like presented in this article so many times. Unfortunately, it is not accurate.
1. Europe has stated its desire to see Armenia use less nuclear technology, which is even more than just shutting down Metsamor.
2. Sargsyan approached the West many times around 2016, and we have been involved with NATO to a degree since the Kocharyan era. This is just as much as Azerbaijan, yet the West appeases Azerbaijan.
3. If Russia was behind this war, then why are the British benefitting massively from it? Such as Anglo Asian Mining and BP.
4. We don’t depend on Russia only, since the Minsk Group already includes the USA and France, yet they did a terrible job during the war.
5. The deal with Iran is always brought up, yet it has little to do with any of this. We have deep relations with them and Iran always supported Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.
I really don’t know why the repetitive “Russo-Turkish/Azeri” line is repeated so often, since these people oppose each other for the most part. It doesn’t make sense that they are enemies everywhere except on Armenia. This is just an ultranationalist fringe obsession that has become mainstream due to the awful Cold War propaganda.
Armenia today is hanging by a thin thread, ultimately because of the toxic fetish Armenians have with Americanization and Westernization. And that thin thread Armenia is hanging on for dear life is held by none-other-than Russia. So, seeing that Russians are holding Armenia’s life in their hands, what do Diasporan Armenians decide to do? They decide to aggravate Russians even further with mindless, nonesense such as this. And what does our NED/Open Society/British Council financed government headed by Nikol decide to do? They appoint Armen Mirzoyan, a professional Russophobe, to be the country’s foreign minister. Absolutely brilliant!!! All this fully explains why Armenia is where it is today. All this fully explains why Armenians have not gotten their act together in more than one thousand years. At this point, we Armenians are competing with Kurds and Afghans with our political illiteracy, hollow arrogance, cognitive dissonance, emotional handicaps and shortsightedness. Let Russians do with Armenia as they please…
I’ll add another thing.
Lebanon and Georgia have both been strictly pro Western, yet have not seen much for it.
Lebanon is on the verge of collapse since 2019 and it has not received much help.
Georgia’s economy and social standings are barely better than Armenia’s. This is not enough to show anything.
The West has never really been interested in Armenia. They’re far more interested in strategic pipelines in the region and oil/gas independence from Russia. For this reason they will always favor Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Truth is, whether we like it or not, Russia has protected Armenia’s border with Turkey since 1991 otherwise we would have seen a Genocide rev 2.0 by now. The Russian army is also the only thing preventing the slaughter of 10s of thousands of Artsakh Armenians today. No other nation will do it. If we’re too stupid to see how our interests align with Russia’s in the region, in direct opposition to NATO’S and the west’s alignment with Turkey, then we only have ourselves to blame along with the paid agents that organise and speak at such conferences.
Incidently, the new FM that nikol pashinyan just appointed was not only burning Russian flags a few years ago in Yerevan streets, he has been found to be an agent of the Turkish intelligence services, a fact he cannot and will not refute. Go figure.
I was raised thinking Armenians are intelligent. This is so embarrassing. How does this make Armenians any different than any backward third world nation? Lets say these western agents get their way and Russians leave Armenia who among them is willing to go protect Armenia’s borders from the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem? Armenia won’t survive a single day without Russia. What are you people trying to do?