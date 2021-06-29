AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter resumes in-person meetings, elects new leadership

Members of the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter

WATERTOWN, Mass.The AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter recently conducted its first in-person meeting in over a year. 

Last week, more than a dozen AYF members enthusiastically gathered at the ACEC for the second half of their general meeting. 

The group heard from convention delegates, discussed upcoming events and carved out ambitious resolutions for the upcoming year. The local chapter is planning for a back-to-back victory at this year’s AYF Senior Olympics after winning the Olympic Cup in Chicago back in 2019. Members are also looking forward to their annual November Dance and serving as the host chapter of the 2022 National Athletic Tournament, commonly known as NATs.

During the meeting, the chapter elected the following AYF members to lead the new Senior Executive:

Emin Abrahamian – President
Gayané Kaligian – Vice President
Garo Bazarbachian – Treasurer
Mel Thebarge – Recording Secretary
 Meg Babikian – Corresponding Secretary
 Gregory Cormier – Junior Advisor
 Adi Guzelian – Membership Advisor 

 

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.

