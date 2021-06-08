AYF-ER hosts 87th Annual Convention, presents new Central Executive

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The 87th Annual Convention of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern US Region took place, for the first time ever, at AYF Camp Haiastan from May 28 to May 31, 2021.

The Convention hosted 34 delegates representing 13 of the region’s 15 chapters and was the first in-person regional event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had unfortunately forced the postponement of this annual event originally planned for December 2020.

The delegates of the Annual Convention—the highest body of the AYF-YOARF—reviewed and analyzed the work carried out by the Central Executive (CE), the 15 chapters of the region and 13 central councils during the year 2020 and the first half of 2021. The group discussed new objectives for the organization and adopted resolutions for the organization’s second half of 2021 agenda regionally and internationally. The Convention was led by a Tivan: Sipan Ohannesian (Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter) and Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence “Varantian” Chapter).

The following represented the outgoing 2020-2021 CE:

Vrej Dawli (Chicago)

Araxie Toussounian (Detroit)

Aram Balian (Washington, DC)

Nareh Mkrtschjan (Providence)

Alex Manoukian (Washington, DC)

Saro Sakaian (Greater Boston)

Garin Bedian (Chicago)

Kenar Charchaflian and Vartenie Kachichian attended the Convention as guests of the CE.

Delegates began deliberations at 9 in the morning and ended past midnight in an effort to accomplish the goals and conclude the Convention’s detailed and thorough agenda. Guest representatives included John Mkrtschjan of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee, Vartivar Kachichian from the Hamazkayin Eastern Region, Aram Kayserian from Homenetmen, Leeza Arakelian from the Armenian Weekly, Heather Krafian of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern US, Kenar Charchaflian from AYF Camp Haiastan, Michael Varadian from the Governing Body, Chris Simonian from AYF-WUS and Varti Matafian from AYF-Canada. Each representative provided a brief presentation on their respective organization’s current projects, goals and plans.

The Convention elected a new Central Executive to complete the 2021 year:

Vrej Dawli (Chicago)

Aram Balian (Washington, DC)

Sosy Bouroujian (Washington, DC)

Alex Manoukian (Washington, DC)

Nareh Mkrtschjan (Providence)

Sipan Ohannesian (Washington, DC)

Araxie Tossounian (Detroit)

The 2021 CE is motivated to finish the year efficiently and successfully with over 40 resolutions from the Convention to guide them.