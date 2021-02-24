Tasting a Pomegranate

The berry of the fruit crushes upon my tongue,

bitter, sweet, savored. And the hills cascade into

waves of green, rising with the patter of my footsteps,

lowered by the weight of fruits of labor

that hang like a jacket from a windowsill,

placed in a position to be held but

always in fear of slipping during the next

round of layoffs.

I taste the sweet fruit that comes from markets but starts in

the fields, with laborers clutching baskets that pile weight

upon their shoulders and take the fruits from their lush,

supple birthplaces, those sprawling bushes and trees

that extend their branches like cries of help. The fruit pulses

against my tongue as I break the skin, pushing through its

outward barriers and tasting the drops of red, the somber

traces of an ending. As I bite, the fruit disappears. And I

remember that my presence makes others disappear,

like my ex-husband and sister-in-law.

In a few years, nothing will be left, except the carcass of this fruit

and the remaining pomegranates on those branches, cradled by a

sun’s fading orange horizons and

the languid flow of red wine juice

bleeding out.