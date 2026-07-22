New bilingual children’s book: “Loucine and the Doll That Walked to Aleppo”

“Loucine and the Doll That Walked to Aleppo,” written by Lebanese-Armenian author, educator and researcher Dr. Shoghig Kaloussian, is the first title in the Apricot Tree Tales series. This collection of bilingual children’s books introduces young readers to Armenian history, heritage and identity through stories of hope, resilience and remembrance.

The story follows a young Armenian girl named Loucine and her beloved rag doll, Aghavni, as they journey across the Syrian desert toward safety in Aleppo during one of the darkest chapters of Armenian history. Separated from her parents during the long and uncertain journey, Loucine clings to her rag doll. As she endures the hardships of the journey, Aghavni never leaves her side. The doll becomes a quiet source of comfort, strength and hope, helping her hold on to the dream of one day finding her family again.

Beautifully illustrated in full color and told through the eyes of a child, the story uses a gentle, age-appropriate narrative that fosters empathy, compassion and meaningful conversations between children and adults while introducing young readers to the importance of remembering the past.

Every book in the Apricot Tree Tales series will be bilingual, reflecting a commitment to preserving the Western Armenian language and helping younger generations connect with their heritage.

English and Western Armenian appear side by side on every page, allowing children and families to read the story in either language while naturally strengthening literacy in both. Beyond storytelling, the series contributes to the preservation of Western Armenian, recognized by UNESCO as an endangered language.

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At the heart of the project is the belief that every generation should inherit the stories that shaped the Armenian people.

“Loucine and the Doll That Walked to Aleppo” is the first title in a planned collection of books, each highlighting a different story, place or aspect of Armenian history and cultural heritage. The second title in the series, “Annie and the Old Photograph from Marash,” is scheduled for publication in July 2026.

Kaloussian is an assistant professor of applied linguistics and English studies at Haigazian University in Beirut. Through the Apricot Tree Tales series, she hopes to create books that children will treasure, parents will enjoy reading aloud and educators will confidently incorporate into classrooms as tools for learning, reflection and discussion.

The book is available through the Hamazkayin Bookstore.