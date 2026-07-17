“The Blooms That Fall” on beauty and imperfection through nature’s seasons

Recently published, “The Blooms That Fall,” by Angelina Der Arakelian–Dennington, with illustrations by Art Deno, illuminates the complexity of human experience by setting it against the variety and impermanence of the earth’s seasons. The title signals the book’s central trajectory: Beauty is witnessed, then released, making room for the next phase of creation.

In this collection, Der Arakelian–Dennington moves through the four seasons and their distinct temperaments in separate parts. Nature becomes a mirror for the self, shaped through tools forged by literary forebears Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, Carl Jung and Rumi. The writer acknowledges the consequences of an ever‑changing world with steady rhythm and familiar metaphors, offering a sense of continuity within change.

The preface for “The Blooms That Fall” is the emotional and philosophical soil from which the poems emerge. The author writes, “Nature has always lived within the language we use to describe ourselves because somewhere deep within us, we know we belong to it.” This recognition of being inextractable from nature grounds the reader. It also shapes the seasons into distinct environments, each exerting its own influence. The line “I am made of the same soft chaos, and the same fearless form of becoming” frames imperfection as the catalyst for growth.

The author does not focus on only one characteristic of a season. In one spring poem, she describes the breeze as a pair of gentle hands, while in another, she refers to a storm as a powerful cleansing agent. The heat of the summer sun is oppressive, yet its light leads the reader toward potential. These nuances are woven so subtly that they resemble the flora and fauna that are ever present during moments in our lives that may otherwise blend into the background. Der Arakelian-Dennington casts her attention on them as vital fixtures that directly affect the reader’s movement through the book.

What stands out most is the depiction of vulnerability as virtue. In Armenian culture, it is often seen as a flaw that must be masked: To avoid suffering, we must become impenetrable. Nature, on the other hand, is porous and cannot pretend. The reader is infused with the guilelessness of the world around them and approaches change in the same way. The reader belongs because they make up the very cells of nature. Every poem affirms this fact and readers are given this lens in which to view their own lives.

Advertisement

“The Blooms That Fall” is currently being translated into Armenian by Christine Chilingaryan. Der Arakelian-Dennington also is in the early stages of planning an exhibition that will bring together the poetry and accompanying illustrations. “It will be a space where the written and visual worlds meet and expand each other,” she said. “More details about the publication of the translated edition and the exhibition will be shared soon.”

Angelina Der Arakelian-Dennington is an award-winning author and screenwriter. She draws inspiration from personal history, cultural memory and a lifelong fascination with the emotional and spiritual threads that connect people across time. This can be seen in her historical fantasy novel, “A Week in Berlin,” as well as throughout her other poetry collections “When Moonlight Falls” and “A Glimpse of Eternity,” where reflections on longing, transformation, healing and the passage of time remain at the heart of her work. Angelina lives in Cyprus and is currently working on her next novel. To learn more about her work and future releases, follow @angelinaderarakelianwrites on Instagram.