Goodnight Moon translation project aims to provide comfort, support Artsakh’s displaced children

Here in the US Diaspora, no children’s book collection is complete without at least one copy of GOODNIGHT MOON. In this timeless bedtime story, a whimsical series of illustrations capture the essence of falling asleep. A young rabbit tosses and turns as his grandmother watches over him. His final waking moments are consumed with astute observations of the objects across the room. Deceptively simple, the story takes a deep dive into the fine line that separates the real world and our dreams.

Although translated into over 13 languages, Armenian is not one of them – until now. Cascade Press—publisher of the Armenian edition of the FROG AND TOAD series—has taken on the initiative to publish GOODNIGHT MOON into Armenian (both the Eastern and Western dialects).

Intended to set the stage for a night of sweet dreams, the Armenian edition of Goodnight Moon is now more relevant than ever for the children of Armenia and Artsakh. Forced to leave their homes after a heart-wrenching war, far too many of our youngest have lost everything—their homes, their sense of security and their way of life. No child should have to endure such torment. No child should be deprived of a night of sweet dreams.

And so, the latest attacks on Armenia and Artsakh have given this translation campaign a new sense of urgency. Regardless of whether we hit our target goal, we will print at least 500 copies for children who have been displaced from their homes in Artsakh as well as for the maternity ward in Stepanakert. A fundraising campaign has been launched to help fund the printing of these books in Yerevan.

In the midst of uncertainty, the simplicity and calmness of GOODNIGHT MOON will send a powerful message of relief to the children of the Diaspora, Armenia, and most importantly Artsakh. We hope that this book will bring together Armenian children across the globe—all peering out to the same moon in the night sky.



Despite the pain and agony of losing their brothers, fathers, or uncles…

Despite the unforgettable sounds of war…

Despite having to give up everything that once gave them comfort…

We want the children of Artsakh to know that not a minute goes by that we are not thinking of them.

We want them to know that they deserve a childhood.

They deserve to laugh, and dance, and sing in Armenian.

And they—most of all—deserve to cuddle up with their mothers and enjoy a bedtime story together.

The children of Artsakh—now more than ever—deserve a night of sweet dreams.