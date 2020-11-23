Goodnight Moon translation project aims to provide comfort, support Artsakh’s displaced children

November 23, 2020 at 8:48 am Literary Corner, Announcements 0

Here in the US Diaspora, no children’s book collection is complete without at least one copy of GOODNIGHT MOON. In this timeless bedtime story, a whimsical series of illustrations capture the essence of falling asleep. A young rabbit tosses and turns as his grandmother watches over him. His final waking moments are consumed with astute observations of the objects across the room. Deceptively simple, the story takes a deep dive into the fine line that separates the real world and our dreams.

Although translated into over 13 languages, Armenian is not one of them – until now. Cascade Presspublisher of the Armenian edition of the FROG AND TOAD serieshas taken on the initiative to publish GOODNIGHT MOON into Armenian (both the Eastern and Western dialects).

Intended to set the stage for a night of sweet dreams, the Armenian edition of Goodnight Moon is now more relevant than ever for the children of Armenia and Artsakh. Forced to leave their homes after a heart-wrenching war, far too many of our youngest have lost everythingtheir homes, their sense of security and their way of life. No child should have to endure such torment. No child should be deprived of a night of sweet dreams. 

And so, the latest attacks on Armenia and Artsakh have given this translation campaign a new sense of urgency. Regardless of whether we hit our target goal, we will print at least 500 copies for children who have been displaced from their homes in Artsakh as well as for the maternity ward in Stepanakert. A fundraising campaign has been launched to help fund the printing of these books in Yerevan.

In the midst of uncertainty, the simplicity and calmness of GOODNIGHT MOON will send a powerful message of relief to the children of the Diaspora, Armenia, and most importantly Artsakh. We hope that this book will bring together Armenian children across the globeall peering out to the same moon in the night sky.

Despite the pain and agony of losing their brothers, fathers, or uncles…

Despite the unforgettable sounds of war…

Despite having to give up everything that once gave them comfort…

We want the children of Artsakh to know that not a minute goes by that we are not thinking of them.

We want them to know that they deserve a childhood.

They deserve to laugh, and dance, and sing in Armenian.

And theymost of alldeserve to cuddle up with their mothers and enjoy a bedtime story together.

The children of Artsakhnow more than everdeserve a night of sweet dreams.

Haig Norian

Haig Norian

Haig is a scientist, engineer and author. He made his engineering debut at the age of three when he broke his father's shortwave radio. Since then, Haig has worked on creating photovoltaic thin films for solar energy harvesting, a microfluidic lab-on-chip, and ultra-high temperature pressure transducers. He holds a Ph.D in electrical engineering from Columbia University. His latest passion project has taken him into the world of books. With his LITTLE ENGINEERS series, he hopes to share his home engineering adventures with young readers around the world. When he's not in the lab or office, he enjoys reading outside, alongside a bowl of cracked olives (կամ ինչպէս Կիպրացիները կ'ըսեն՝ «elies tsakistes»). His favorite authors are Hagop Baronian, Vahe Berberian, Kurt Vonnegut and David Kherdian.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*