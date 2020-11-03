AAMA Provides Medical Supplies, Equipment for Armenia and Artsakh

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WELLESLEY, Mass.—The Armenian American Medical Association (AAMA) of Boston in collaboration with its network of healthcare professionals including Armenian Biotech, pharmacists and nursing groups has been providing medical assistance towards the Azeri/Turkish led aggression against our compatriots in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In a matter of hours from the start of the hostilities on September 27, 2020, the AAMA and its partners started fundraising campaigns and medical supply donations in coordination with the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) and the Armenian Ministry of Health.

Our organization has established relationships with several medical equipment companies to source key medical devices and equipment needed in Armenia that are in excellent and certified working condition. It has also established relationships with device manufacturers for necessary high-tech equipment to assist with the emergency diagnostic efforts underway in Artsakh and Armenia. Through partnerships with a number of not-for-profit organizations, Armenian professional groups, and generous community support, the AAMA has established in-kind donation supply lines for specific items in urgent need.

On the basis of these efforts, equipment and supplies worth over $750,000 have been procured and are being transported to Armenia. A direct transport system has been established in Armenia, where all supplies are sent directly to Artsakh or to hospitals most in need in Yerevan or other regions. Transportation partnerships have been established for shipment of large items, in addition to the shipment of key medical supplies by travelers to Armenia. This effort has been particularly successful; a large quantity of high value items has been transported and put in use within a matter of one to two days upon arrival in Armenia.

AAMA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with the mission to engage medical professionals of Armenian heritage and to provide assistance to colleagues in Armenia and Artsakh in support of their health-related activities.

All tax-exempt donations can be sent to the Armenian American Medical Association, PO Box 812641, Wellesley, MA 02482. For those interested in dropping off supplies needed in Armenia or volunteering to travel to Armenia to deliver supplies (expenses paid by the AAMA), please email aamaboston1@gmail.com.