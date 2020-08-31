UWC Dilijan starts 2020-2021 academic year

DILIJAN—The new academic year has officially started at UWC Dilijan. This year the college has welcomed 228 students from more than 80 countries – two more than the last year. The college’s teaching staff consists of 26 teachers from 11 countries. There a total of 73 staff members this year, 42 from Armenia. Many students continue availing of the opportunity to study at UWC Dilijan thanks to the generous support of private donors, corporate entities and organizations: 30-percent of students are on a full scholarship and 51-percent of students are on a partial scholarship.

Although the pandemic has complicated the logistics of bringing students from all over the world to Dilijan, over 150 students are already on campus. Currently on lockdown, the campus is divided into zones and “bubbles” to ensure that those in quarantine do not interfere with those who are out of it. All students and teachers will arrive in Dilijan by the end of October. Until then, the learning process will be a combination of in-person and online studies via Google Classroom, ManageBac and other platforms.

UWC Dilijan conducted an IT audit that is guiding the college’s effort to implement technology effectively. The college was therefore well placed to respond to the need for online teaching and learning due to COVID-19 with e-learning tools, interactive online textbooks and access to Google Suite for Education for all students and staff. These efforts allow students to continue their learning wherever they are before everyone is back to campus.

Every year UWC Dilijan expands its cultural and educational activities within the Dilijan community. More than 10-thousand people have visited the college for various events over the years from 2014 to 2020. During 2019-2020 school year, the college organized three events in Dilijan, initiated 10 community projects and contributed 500 community hours with 360 local kids attending co-curricular projects. Even though this year many activities might have to be held online, the college hopes to continue engaging with the local community for mutual benefit.

“For me, the fact that UWC Dilijan is going to have a full campus this year is a real testimony of trust – from parents, students and from our whole community,” said Gabriel Abad Fernández, Head of College. “Despite the somewhat unusual beginning of the school year, our college continues doing everything to make education ‘the force to unite’ and to support the remarkable journey of 228 students from different cultures and backgrounds, as well as have a positive impact on Dilijan and the region.”

UWC Dilijan now has five generations of alumni – 502 graduates from 95 countries. They continue to give back to the UWCD community with time, talent and treasure; 20-percent of alumni come back to Dilijan to volunteer. “As I look to the future, I am incredibly grateful to the college for providing excellent avenues that have given me a strong foundation to gain acceptance to my choice of college, Brown University,” says Priyanka, a UWCD alumna of the year 2020 from Nepal. “I wish to study political science and international relations in order to develop the skills necessary to make change. I want to take my skills back to my community and make efforts in mitigating the gross violations upon human lives caused by socio-economic inequalities.”