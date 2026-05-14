Backlash against attempts to falsify Artsakh history

YEREVAN — During a campaign event in Syunik on the eve of the Tri-Festival commemorations marking the liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a series of remarks that stirred significant public and political reaction.

Speaking to citizens in Syunik, Pashinyan questioned the historical and material foundations of Armenian presence in Artsakh, stating: “In what sense was Karabakh ever ours? Explain.”

He went further, framing the issue in explicitly material terms: “What did we do there? Did we build schools? Preschools? Factories? Did we live there? With what was it ours? It wasn’t ours.” He continued by asserting that the territory had not only been outside Armenia’s effective control, but also had been used, in his words, “to make sure that Armenia will not be ours too.”

Pashinyan argued that the current political trajectory represents a corrective shift, stating that, thanks to his leadership, “Armenia is finally ours.”

The comments made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have since drawn criticism from academic, religious and political circles, because his framing challenges established historical narratives and disregards the documented developments in Artsakh over the past decades.

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Political scientist and professor Vahe Davtyan described the statements as “far more than political manipulation” and characterized them as “a denial of an entire layer of reality.”

He highlighted the sustained socioeconomic growth and institutional development in the region, arguing that Artsakh had, by multiple indicators, demonstrated some of the highest economic growth rates in the South Caucasus. Referring to external assessments, he noted that as early as 2014, Russian business outlet RBC reportedly described Artsakh as a “South Caucasus tiger,” with periods of growth reaching between 9% and 15.6% annually, particularly after 2010.

Davtyan emphasized large-scale infrastructure expansion, including energy generation, gasification and transport systems. He highlighted the development of hydropower capacity, modernization of electrical transmission networks, the expansion of public utilities, and the construction of Stepanakert Airport.

According to his account, institutional frameworks for energy policy also were established with the aim of strengthening economic and energy independence, with electricity exports to Armenia beginning in 2018. He further referenced what he described as a milestone in institutional finance: the 2009 initial public offering of the Artsakh hydroelectric power plant, which he argued represented the first Armenian IPO of its kind and a level of financial sophistication uncommon even in Armenia at the time.

By 2020, Davtyan noted, the region had implemented an extensive hydropower program, with dozens of small and medium-sized hydroelectric plants constructed. He said electricity production had nearly doubled internal demand, moving the system toward an energy-surplus model. Gasification, he added, had reached 67.1% overall, with urban coverage reportedly as high as 93%.

“Is this what ‘building nothing’ looks like?” he asked. Taken together, he argued, these developments constituted not an absence of state-building, but a sustained process of institutional and economic formation.

Fr. Ararat Poghosyan framed the issue as “documented continuity rendered undeniable by scale.” “The claim that ‘Artsakh has never been ours’ collides with documented reality,” he said. “When a territory has, for centuries, been inhabited by hundreds of thousands of Armenians, with hundreds of churches, schools, teachers, parish communities and cultural institutions, the denial of its Armenian identity becomes a crude dismissal of historical fact.”

Poghosyan argues that the Armenian presence in Artsakh was not episodic or symbolic, but structured, measurable and deeply institutionalized across generations.

Nineteenth-century records, he said, already describe a densely Armenian-populated region: tens of thousands in the mid-1800s, rising to well over 100,000 by the late Russian imperial period. Even after waves of violence, displacement and political upheaval, Armenian communities persisted into the Soviet and post-Soviet eras, maintaining a visible demographic presence.

Shushi, in particular, is presented not as a peripheral detail but as a focal point of historical contradiction. “If Armenians did not live there,” he argued, how does one explain a city where Armenian life once constituted a dominant urban reality, only to later shrink dramatically under the weight of conflict and demographic change?

In Poghosyan’s account, the late 19th and early 20th centuries reveal an already functioning Armenian educational network: dozens of schools, hundreds of teachers and thousands of students engaged in structured learning. This, he argues, was not incidental habitation but organized civic life. Hundreds of active churches and monasteries, alongside a stable clergy presence, are evidence of an enduring ecclesiastical infrastructure.

The argument extends into the modern period, where the continued presence of Armenian religious sites suggests that despite political ruptures, the cultural and spiritual footprint of Armenian life in Artsakh never disappeared.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau member and lawmaker from the Armenia Alliance Lilit Galstyan accused Pashinyan of “systematically falsifying reality” regarding the scope and scale of development in Artsakh.

“Pashinyan is once again lying,” Galstyan wrote. “He continues to set new records for distortion, surpassing even himself. His claim that ‘whatever was built in Karabakh counts as nothing built’ is absolute and unequivocal falsehood, stated in broad daylight.”

Challenging the premise that Artsakh lacked meaningful construction or investment, Galstyan pointed to what she described as decades of coordinated development financed through the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and related initiatives. According to her account, between 1995 and the 2020 war, approximately $200 million was directed toward infrastructure and reconstruction projects in Artsakh.

She argued that major interstate highways such as the Goris–Stepanakert road, internal North–South routes within Artsakh and the Vardenis–Martakert highway corridor were not symbolic but foundational, reshaping connectivity and regional integration.

Galstyan further referenced a substantial expansion of social infrastructure: more than 100 schools, a near-complete school construction program, hundreds of kilometers of irrigation and water systems, 15 hospitals, dozens of community centers, more than 50 kindergartens, as well as cultural and residential projects, including the Shushi cultural center and hundreds of private homes.

“This is not a complete list,” she noted, emphasizing that multiple funds, donors and private initiatives contributed to what she called the “revival of Artsakh” over the years.

She also underscored the lack of institutional awareness at the highest level of government, pointing out that the prime minister himself served on the board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. “He should have been informed,” she said.

Galstyan further referred to postwar reconstruction planning following the 2020 conflict, citing a joint Armenian government-Artsakh government program worth 110 billion drams (about $298 million), designed for housing construction and infrastructure development in coordination with the same fund. She recalled that at a joint government session, Pashinyan himself had described the initiative as a “110 billion-dram capital program for housing and infrastructure development.”

Against this backdrop, she posed a pointed question: “If Artsakh was not Armenian — or if it was going to be handed over — why were millions of dollars being invested there?”

Galstyan framed the issue as one of national denial: “This is what denial looks like. If one can deny an entire homeland — Artsakh — then what is a few buildings compared to that?”