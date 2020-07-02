ATP, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Translate Building Bridges into Armenian

Preparing students and the general public to be good environmental citizens is one of the most important tasks to be undertaken in the 21st century. Armenia Tree Project and the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation believe environmental education should be an integral part of any school curriculum. As educators in the Armenian community, we also believe that incorporating the Armenian language is essential in helping preserve our culture.

Armenia Tree Project, in collaboration with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, is providing the very first Western Armenian translation of ATP’s Building Bridges newsletter. The newsletter provides crucial educational material about the environment, and we hope you can utilize the material to help continue educating the next generation of young environmental stewards.

We are in awe of the way teachers in Armenian schools around the world continued to educate students throughout these difficult and uncertain times; their commitment to provide unique and engaging content to their students is inspirable.

The Building Bridges newsletters can be a valuable resource for teachers by providing information and different educational materials about the environment, and we are proud to give access to the first Western Armenian translation! ATP also provides weekly lessons about the environment, which include informative PowerPoint presentations and supplemental materials.

If you have any questions, contact info@ArmeniaTree.org.

This project was supported by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.