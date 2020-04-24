Lowell Armenian Community Remembers the Armenian Genocide

LOWELL, Mass.—The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated in Lowell on Friday, April 24 with the raising of the Armenian flag at Lowell City Hall. The mayor of Lowell, the Honorable John Leahy, also issued a proclamation.

The commemoration, organized by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the Merrimack Valley, was closed to the public in order to adhere to the proper social distancing guidelines.

A few members of the local Armenian-American Community were on hand to receive the proclamation by Mayor Leahy calling for a Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Armenian Genocide, 1915-1923, by the Ottoman Turkish government.