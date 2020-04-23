Commemorative Events for the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Dear Compatriots,

Due to the conditions of the state of emergency, the events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held in a different format.

On April 24, we will all have a unique opportunity to collectively make a digital pilgrimage to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide memorial. On April 24, starting at 08:00 Armenia time, our compatriots from the Diaspora can send their name and last name to the following phone number 0037433191500. On the same day, starting at 22:00 the names of the people who sent a message will be projected on the columns of the memorial. The artistic program of tribute will incorporate classical and traditional music, which will be broadcast live until dawn.



During the day, starting at 10:00, the Republic of Armenia President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly and the Catholicos of All Armenians will visit Tsitsernakaberd. The Armenian government will lay 105 thousand flowers at the eternal fire of the memorial on behalf of all Armenians.



You can watch the live broadcasts on Facebook.



Additionally, on April 23rd at 21:00, church bells across Armenia will ring for three continuous minutes, and street lights will be extinguished in Capital Yerevan and in every region. We urge our churches, community organizations, and institutions from the Diaspora to join this initiative by ringing church bells for three minutes and extinguishing the lights of Armenian streets and squares with the agreement of the local authorities.



R. Patkanyan’s famed song, “Come My Nightingale” (Ari im sokhak) will play across the country as our collective gaze is directed towards the Tsitsernakaberd memorial hill. This event will also be broadcast live. Our compatriots from the Diaspora can join this memorial, directing their thoughts and gaze to the homeland.

—Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Armenia