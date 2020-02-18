Couples’ Night Out: An Invitation from the Kouyoumdjians

By Rev. Fr. Dr. Vahan Kouyoumdjian and Yn. Maggie Kouyoumdjian

Yeretzgin and I are honored to share our knowledge and experience with you at your annual Couples’ Night Out gathering and celebration next month. We are truly humbled and looking forward to spending precious time together.

God commissioned Adam and Eve to nurture the heavenly Eden and subsequently their divine union. Their distraction and disobedience, caused the loss of the blessings promised them.

Unfortunately with our busy lives, sometimes it is easy for us to get distracted and lose focus of the most important things. The abundance of stressors does not help either, creating further conflict and adding to the rift in a relationship.

During our periods of stormy weather, it may feel like the way is perilous. We get lost and drown. This is just as Christ’s disciples felt as well in times of hardship. However, when Jesus would appear to them, they would receive Him and safely reach their destination.

If we are still, not focus on the stresses only, but on Him, we can then see that we are full of blessings indeed.

Oneness in a healthy God-centered marriage isn’t easy, and it isn’t going to be something you can do while sitting on the couch. It is an active LOVE that requires you to be humble, forgiving, kind, patient, engaged, compassionate, and above all, concerned about your partner’s needs before your own.

Join us on Friday, March 13 at the church hall of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts, where we will offer our support and guidance on one of the most important relationships that God has created.

