An Invitation to Couples’ Night Out

We are happy to announce that for the third year in a row, God willing, we will have this year’s Couples’ Night Out event by the collaborative efforts of the New England Armenian Clergy.

It’s an opportunity to come together as a community to emphasize the values and importance of a healthy marriage relationship—one that shines as couples delight in each other spiritually, emotionally and physically.

As we all are aware, a marriage, like any other relationship, requires continuous attention, support and evaluation for it to be transparent, healthy and prosperous. These qualities keep the relationship as the core and foundation of our community.

In Psalm 37:4, the Bible says, “Delight yourself in the LORD, and He will give you the desires of your heart.” When we think about this verse, we may think that once we delight in the Lord, He will give us all the desires of our hearts. But the truth is, we are misinterpreting the word delight. When we delight in God, He will change our hearts and give us His desires – everything that is good for us. This elaborates the picture of being delighted in each other as a couple and committed to each other.

When we think of our spouse, the person we love, and we delight in them, it changes our hearts until we love what they love and do what they want to do. That is, it changes the perspective we have towards our spouse. When we delight in our spouse, we delight in being with them and delight in who they are.

It’s beautiful to be in a relationship to delight in someone, who brings the best out in us and the best of our spouse. If used appropriately, “delight” is a word that lifts the couple up to face the “stresses” and enjoy the “blessings.”

We encourage couples of all ages to join us on Friday, March 13 at 6:00 pm at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church hall and be uplifted by this year’s theme “Marriage, Stress or Blessing!”

Our speakers are Rev. Fr. Dr. Vahan S. Kouyoumdjian and Yn. Maggie Tekeyan Kouyoumdjian.

Tickets are $100 per couple (includes buffet dinner). They can be purchased by contacting members of the New England Armenian Clergy.