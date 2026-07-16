Aida Zilelian on why kids need to tell their stories at TEDxCabarete

Drawing on more than two decades as an educator, writer and storyteller, Aida Zilelian recently delivered a TEDxCabarete talk titled “Tell Me: Why Kids Need to Tell Their Stories.”

Based in Queens, New York, Zilelian has spent 23 years as a public school teacher and is the author of two novels, “All the Ways We Lied” and “The Legacy of Lost Things,” which won the 2014 Minas and Kohar Tölölyan Prize. Her book of poetry, “Dissonance,” won the Swan Scythe contest in 2025.

Along with Anoush Froundjian, Zilelian is the co-founder and co-host of The Armenian Power Hour, a storytelling event where Armenians and non-Armenians alike share stories about their culture. She is also a board member of the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), where she has been involved in the Mentorship Program for the last five years.

During the talk, Zilelian recounts the “first time she ever felt vulnerable enough” to tell her story as a child, an opportunity made possible by an empathetic piano teacher. She juxtaposes this experience with her work as a public speaking teacher, where she is now the one helping children tell their stories.

She discusses what she calls “high-risk” and “low-risk” stories. Low-risk stories are about the lighter, funnier moments in our lives, while high-risk stories reveal the tougher and more emotional experiences. Zilelian stresses the importance of letting students share whatever they feel comfortable with, especially when it’s their first time speaking in front of a large audience.

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Zilelian demonstrates how important it is for young people to not only share their personal stories, but also gain experience standing up and speaking in front of others. This kind of exposure builds confidence in their abilities and command of language, preparing them for whatever lies ahead.

We caught up with Zilelian after the release of her TEDx Talk to discuss the impact of students’ stories, her experience as a coach and mentor, and what’s next in her career as a writer and storyteller.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Rosie Nisanyan: How did the TEDx opportunity come about?

Aida Zilelian: About two years ago, I knew I wanted to share my experiences of storytelling and the impact it has on kids. There are many TED Talks about storytelling, which I actually use as a teaching point in my classroom, but there aren’t many that focus on kids and students. I searched online for open applications and I came across TEDxCabarete. It was their first year accepting applications and the leader, Nat Mailhot, was also a public speaking teacher in schools. Aside from the application, she and I shared our experiences in the classroom and then she invited me on her podcast, “Teen Talk with Nat.”

Interestingly, TEDxCabarete actually turned down my application in 2025. Nat was not on the selection team, and upon hearing this she said to me, “I’m not letting you go. Would you like to work with our 2025 speakers as a speaking coach?” It was so interesting to see all the moving parts of how TEDx Talks are produced, organized and coordinated. They also asked me to present a workshop focusing on how to weave a story into your talk, which was exciting for me. All of that to say, I applied again the following year and they accepted my application.

Nisanyan: In the TEDx Talk, you talk about the importance of getting kids to tell their stories. Why do you think this is an important message?

Zilelian: Storytelling is the oldest and most traditional way we connect with each other. Think of campfire stories, stories about ancestors, family stories…before television and newspapers and radio. Stories bring us together, just like music. Storytelling has always been important, but for kids especially.

Through a social-emotional learning perspective, it helps them process special moments and feel important; feel that their experiences matter. When I ask kids to brainstorm a story, the first thing most of them say to me is, “Nothing has happened to me.”

From an academic perspective, they learn the integral parts of a story, the most effective way to organize and order the events, they learn how to edit and revise, and finally the importance of process — from brainstorming, to writing, to practicing, and of course, the physical delivery of their story: eye contact, pacing, projection, body language and volume. There are many more skills involved than people think.

But also, my TEDx Talk is for everyone. Kids aren’t the only ones who should be telling their stories. We all should.

Nisanyan: How do you help students tell stories if they are shy or have trouble expressing themselves?Zilelian: Many students I’ve met are very reluctant to talk about themselves. Either because they are private or because they are shy overall. I teach my storytelling curriculum over the course of one semester, which is approximately a five-month span. It all begins with small prompts in front of the classroom. For example, “Talk about your name” or “Who is your hero?” Initially, I ask my students to speak for thirty seconds, and I continue to expand that timeframe as the semester continues. I also teach the concept of high-risk and low-risk stories, and if they are private or shy, I help them brainstorm a low-risk story and move on from there.

Nisanyan: How have students’ stories impacted you?

Zilelian: [Listening to] the stories my students have shared with me over the years has been a humbling experience. They have shared the hardships of losing a parent or family member, abandonment by friends and the struggle of overcoming health issues. They have shared stories of regret and having more wisdom. Talking about their lives is a moment of growth for them.

There are also stories I have heard that are hilarious: a prank gone wrong, being caught in the act, or getting away with something by the skin of their teeth. In storytelling, kids have the freedom to share any moment they choose; it doesn’t always have to be intimate and self-disclosing.

Funny enough, I’ve taught this in classrooms for years and didn’t tell my stories in front of an audience until 2020. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of standing on stages across the country, from NYC, to Los Angeles, Boston and Montreal.

Last year, I was featured in PBS’ “Stories from the Stage,” which was televised. I was also at the Centaur Theater in Boston and told the story of my grandfather Garabed, who was orphaned in the Armenian Genocide, to an audience of seven hundred people. I feel deep gratitude for all these opportunities.

Nisanyan: Your coaching experience also extends beyond the classroom. Can you tell me a bit about your work as a Mentor with the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA)?

Zilelian: If memory serves me, I’ve mentored seven Armenian writers in the last five years; this is the first time I’m not a mentor because of my busy summer. But I absolutely love it! It’s gratifying to work with adults who are so driven and passionate about their writing.

Every Armenian writer I have mentored has expressed genuine gratitude for our program and like most mentors, I imagine, I love this role because I wish I had had a mentor when I started writing seriously. I encourage members of our community to read about IALA and all the important programs we offer to support Armenian writers, such as workshops, grants, our Literary Lights reading series and the Young Armenian Poets Award to name a few.

Nisanyan: After being a public school teacher for over 20 years, you recently announced that you will be making a career change. What will you be doing?

Zilelian: I would say that this is going to be a very gradual career change, where in the next year or so I will be leaving the traditional classroom. The school year just ended and I’m starting to take on clients — both adults and teens — for writing coaching, public speaking coaching and college essay writing. Through other organizations, I’ll be teaching my storytelling curriculum to educators, as well as teaching creative writing classes. So, I’m looking forward to working in schools to offer a turnkey curriculum for administrators and educators, as well as working one-on-one as a writing and public speaking coach. It’s not a sudden gear shift, but I’m excited for it all!

You can watch Aida Zilelian’s TEDxCabarete Talk online. Follow her on Instagram and visit her website to learn more about her upcoming storytelling events and coaching services.