Armenian Youth Center holds inaugural fundraiser

LORTON, Va. — On Saturday, May 16, the Armenian Youth Center (AYC) of Greater Washington, D.C., welcomed supporters, families and friends from across the broader community to the beautiful Pavilion at the Lorton Art House for its first-ever Casino Royale Charity Fundraiser — an exciting new spring event that may well become a cherished annual tradition.

As organizers launched this inaugural effort, there was understandable uncertainty about what to expect. Would the community embrace a brand-new concept? Would families come out to support it?

The answer was a resounding yes.

Hosted under the leadership of AYC President Chris Hekimian and supported by a dedicated volunteer Host Committee, the evening reflected the American Armenian community’s enduring commitment to investing in future generations.

The event brought together a vibrant mix of American Armenian families, longtime supporters and many friends from outside the Armenian community, all united by a shared spirit of philanthropy, fellowship and fun.

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A family-friendly evening of entertainment

While inspired by the glamour and excitement of a classic casino night, the event proved to be far more than simply an evening of gaming.

Guests enjoyed an energetic and welcoming atmosphere featuring blackjack, craps, roulette, three-card poker, Let It Ride, Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em and Texas Hold ’Em poker tables, along with outstanding food, fellowship, raffles and an auction.

One of the most memorable and perhaps unexpected aspects of the evening was how remarkably family-friendly it became. Children enthusiastically joined in the fun, learning games, cheering on family members and adding a joyful energy that perfectly reflected the spirit of the community.

Rather than a formal adults-only affair, Casino Royale became what the American Armenian community often does best: a joyful gathering of generations.

As a first-time event, Casino Royale was intentionally created to serve as a spring complement to the Armenian Youth Center’s annual autumn golf outing, providing another meaningful opportunity each year for the community to gather in support of Armenian youth and charitable initiatives.

Supporting the mission

Beyond the entertainment, the purpose of the evening remained firmly rooted in the Armenian Youth Center’s broader vision.

The Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington, D.C., was established with an ambitious but deeply meaningful goal: the creation of a physical American Armenian Youth Center that will serve future generations while also supporting local youth organizations, educational initiatives, cultural activities, athletic programs and broader community engagement efforts throughout the region.

The vision is to create a place where young people can gather, learn, lead, celebrate Armenian heritage and culture, participate in sports and community activities, strengthen friendships and build lasting connections.

Casino Royale directly helped advance that mission.

A particularly meaningful moment during the evening was a special charitable presentation in support of Hamazdegh Armenian Sunday School, recognizing the important role it plays in educating and strengthening Armenian youth in the region.

A true community effort

Events of this scale do not happen without extraordinary volunteer leadership, generous sponsorship and a community willing to step forward.

Special appreciation goes to my fellow Host Committee members, whose leadership, creativity, volunteer spirit and countless hours of effort made the evening possible: Manoug Habibian, Rafi Festekjian, John Altounian, Ara Abrahamian, Tro Kasparian, Ara Sardarbegians, Sevag Poochikian, Shirag Ohanessian and Rudy Shafakian. A particularly heartfelt thank you goes to Manoug Habibian and Taline Habibian of UE Events, whose creativity, partnership and generosity helped bring the Casino Royale vision to life in spectacular fashion. Their efforts were instrumental in transforming a first-time fundraising concept into such a memorable and successful evening. Special thanks also go to Ara Abrahamian for his exceptional support and commitment to making the evening a success.

Additional appreciation goes to Wheels On Site, Imperial Auto Body, Delta Star Inc., Levant Charcoal and the many donors who contributed raffle prizes, auction items and other support.

The Armenian Youth Center also extends gratitude to the families of the volunteers and organizers whose support makes this kind of charitable work possible.

Looking ahead

The Armenian Youth Center has become well known for its successful Golf Fore Kids Classic, which has grown into a beloved annual tradition within the community.

If the enthusiasm surrounding Casino Royale is any indication, AYC has successfully launched another tradition that will continue to bring the community together in support of future generations.

The community will next gather for the ninth annual AYC Golf Fore Kids Classic, to be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

For an organization dedicated to investing in future generations, the evening represented far more than a successful fundraiser. It was a reminder that when family, friendship, culture, philanthropy and community come together, meaningful things happen.