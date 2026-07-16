Armenia Fest returns to Royal Oak with food, music and dance

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — The warmth, flavors and joyful spirit of Armenia will fill the Royal Oak Farmers Market, located at 316 E. 11 Mile Road, when Armenia Fest returns on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Presented by the Metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee in partnership with the Detroit Knights of Vartan, the free community festival welcomes guests to share in an evening of Armenian food, music, dance, culture and friendship.

Recognized as the first ethnic festival ever held in the city of Royal Oak, Armenia Fest has become a beloved Southeast Michigan summer tradition. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, arrive hungry and settle in for a lively evening where Armenian heritage is proudly shared with the community.

For one night, the Royal Oak Farmers Market will take on the colorful atmosphere of a lively Armenian bazaar, featuring Armenian bakers and chefs, artisan vendors, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, a silent auction and the popular Great Choreg Bake-Off.

The aroma of grilled kebabs will greet festivalgoers, along with stuffed grape leaves, lamajoon , freshly baked breads, pastries and other traditional Armenian favorites. The Beer and Wine Garden will offer Armenian and American wines and brews, while the outdoor cigar bar will feature premium cigars paired with rich Armenian cognac.

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The Armenia Fest All-Star Band, led by Fest co-chair and emcee Vaughn Masropian, will fill the evening with spirited traditional music. The Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe will bring Armenian culture to life through captivating folk dances performed by local youth in beautiful traditional costumes.

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Major sponsors confirmed as of publication include the Hagopian Family of Companies, the Mardigian Foundation, the Robert Ajemian Foundation, the Anusbigian Family for Westborn Market, Mark and Dina Artinian for Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria, the Beatrice and Raymont Paul Foundation, the Herman Hintiryan Family, Susan Licata and Edward Haroutunian, Matthew Bedikian for MAC and Shakeh Basmajian and Family.

Proceeds will benefit the Knights of Vartan Economic Sustainability Program, which supports job creation, entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities in Armenia.

With more than 70,000 Armenians living throughout metro Detroit’s tri-county area, Armenia Fest is more than a cultural celebration. It is a gathering of generations, a sharing of treasured traditions and a heartfelt invitation for the entire community to experience Armenia close to home.

Summary of event information:

Event: Armenia Fest

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

Time: 5 to 10 p.m.

Location: Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan

Admission: Free

Seating: Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs

Social media: See “Armenia Fest Michigan” Facebook page or use this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F7M5xWrE2/?mibextid=wwXlfr