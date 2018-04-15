Getting Engaged with Armenia: Repat Armenia to Host ‘Imagine Armenia’ Forums in Toronto and Montreal

YEREVAN—On May 9 and 12, for the first time in Toronto and Montreal, Repat Armenia, in cooperation with DEPOP Institute For Governance and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) of Montreal, will host “Imagine Armenia” forum to share reasons and best ways to get engaged with Armenia.

The goal of the event is to introduce Repat Armenia to the Toronto and Montreal-based Armenian communities, with panelists from different businesses/organizations that will share their experience of doing business in Armenia. Also volunteer and professional opportunities for the youth to work and gain experience while they contribute to Armenia’s development.

“Join us for an unprecedented collaboration between the foremost global Armenian organizations! For the first time, leaders from both Armenia and Canada are coming together to present existing and new initiatives for the diaspora to engage with their homeland,” read a part of a statement published by the organizers. “Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to open a conversation about how Toronto and Montreal’s thriving diaspora can bring their expertise back to Armenia and how the next generation of young Armenians can grow and shape their future by building strong roots in Armenia.”

The forum will consist of panel discussion and Q&A with various organizations, company members, and young professionals who had experience in Armenia. It will also include a showcase of different organizations /companies/initiatives where attendees will have a chance to network with the panelists and learn more about what they do.

Location of the events:

#ImagineArmeniaToronto

York University Glendon Campus

2275 Bayview Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M6

#ImagineArmeniaMontreal

Armenian General Benevolent Union of Montreal

805 Rue Manoogian

Montréal, Quebec H4N 1Z5