Western Prelacy Organizes Poster Design Competition to Encourage Speaking Armenian

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—In order to encourage the new generation to speak their mother tongue, the Armenian Language Revitalization Committee of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church has outlined short and long-term action plans, after conducting an extensive research and analysis.

As one of the preliminary steps, the committee has decided to organize a poster design competition to encourage Armenian youth to speak Armenian.

All high school, college, and university students are eligible to participate in the contest. The deadline for submitting the posters is March 25.

The goal of the poster should be to create interest and encouragement towards usage of Armenian language. The size of poster should be 11×17 square inches, which will be printed and distributed to public for posting at their premises (educational entities, social-sporting-scouting-cultural organizations, work places, etc.).

All received posters will be reviewed by a special jury committee.

Those who are interested to participate in this contest should send their work, including their contact information, to the following address:

Armenian Language Revitalization Committee

c/o Western Prelacy

6252 Honolulu Avenue

La Crescenta, CA 91214

For any additional details, visit http://armenianlanguagevitality.org/posters/ or call 818-469-1186.