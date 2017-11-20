Jack Antounian to Emcee 2017 ANCA-ER Boston Gala

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) recently announced that Armenian Business Network founder and president Jack Antounian will serve as the Master of Ceremonies of the upcoming ANCA-ER Gala to take place in downtown Boston.

“I am deeply honored and proud to take part in ANCA’s 11th Annual Gala as we recognize the brave supporters amongst us and celebrate ANCA’s accomplishments,” Antounian said. “I am looking forward to seeing many friends and supporters as we join hands with advocates and countless volunteers in our march to justice and peace until historical and timeless rights of our nation are fully restored.”

The Dec. 2 gala, sponsored by the ANCA-ER Endowment Fund, will take place at the prominent International Place located in the heart of Boston (2 International Place, Boston, Mass. 02110). The event will kick off with an elegant cocktail reception (open bar for beer and wine) and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by buffet dinner and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. This year’s honorees include Senator Ed Markey (Freedom Award), Congresswoman Niki Tsongas (Freedom Award), Dr. Carolann Najarian (Vahan Cardashian Award), and human rights advocate Anna Astvatsturian Turcotte (Activism Award).

Out of town guests may lodge at the Newton Crown Plaza Hotel (320 Washington St, Newton, Mass. 02458) – about 15 minutes from Boston. Ten rooms are available for $119/night and include breakfast for one, and five rooms are available at $129/night and include breakfast for two. To reserve, please call (617) 969-3010 and mention “ANCA Gala”. The deadline for the reduced rate is Nov. 25.

A discounted $14 garage parking rate will be available at 2 International Place.

Jack Antounian is the founder and president of the Armenian Business Network, a Boston based global organization he founded seven years ago with the simple idea of supporting Armenians and promoting “Intellectual Philanthropy.” Members unconditionally and generously volunteer their time and share their knowledge and industry contacts to see that every Armenian succeeds in their profession or business and in the process uplift our Armenian community and nation.

With Antounian’s leadership and the support of a passionate group of accomplished ABN Executives, ABN has grown to a network of over 12,000 members from around the world; offering an incredibly powerful platform and wealth of knowledge and expertise from various industries and professions where members collaborate and have an opportunity to grow within their chosen professions.

Antounian is vice president of operations and quality at Revolabs, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation and premier provider of audio solutions for unified communications, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications across a wide range of markets.

A native of Lexington, Antounian was born in Beirut, Lebanon. He is the son of an orphan and genocide survivor, Missak Andonian and Sarah Parseghian. Antounian learned firsthand the value of community and unconditional support that many Armenian Genocide survivors shared and instilled in following generations: love and respect; working hard and not giving up; the value of learning and being the best in what we do; love for our country and community; contributing when and where we can and making a positive impact; and compassion and support for our fellow man and specially fellow Armenians.

Armenian Business Network shares these same core values and strives to see Armenians and Armenia succeed and prosper for many years to come.

The ANCA-ER Gala will take place on Dec. 2. Additional information, sponsorship options, and tickets are available at https://ancaef.org/gala/.