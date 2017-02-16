Armenian Serviceman Dies in Bulldozer Accident

YEREVAN (A.W.)—An Armenian Armed Forces T-170 bulldozer rolled into a gorge while clearing roads leading to a military unit on Feb. 16 at around 3 p.m., killing Armenian serviceman Garegin Minasyan. According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, a criminal case has been filed regarding the accident.

Armenian servicemen Armen Pukha and Vruyr Nersisyan, who were inside the bulldozer with Minasyan, were injured in the accident.

According to a report by Armenia-based News.am, Minasyan died en route to the Armenian Ministry of Defense Gegharkunik Military Hospital. Serveicemen Pukha and Nersisyan were transferred to the Central Military Hospital in Yerevan.