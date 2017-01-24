German Parliamentarian Cem Özdemir Threatened by Taxi Drivers in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany (A.W.)—Co-chair of Germany’s Green Party Cem Özdemir was recently insulted and threatened by a group of Turkish taxi drivers in Berlin, Germany based Berliner Zeitung reported.

Özdemir sent a letter regarding the incident to Berlin’s Union of Taxi Drivers. He added that one of the main reasons he was threated was due to Germany’s adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“I don’t see any problem with them expressing their thoughts… But insults, threats, and aggressive attitude is the tipping point for me,” Özdemir wrote in the letter.

Leszek Nadolski, the president of the Union of Taxi Drivers, responded to Özdemir’s letter stating that he was upset with the incident and wanted to speak to Özdemir about it.

Özdemir was the keynote speaker in Toronto on Jan. 22 at the commemoration event of the 10th anniversary of the assassination of Turkish- Armenian Editor-in-Chief of the bilingual Agos newspaper, Hrant Dink.

The resolution in the German Bundestag to formally classify the 1915-1923 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide that was led by Özdemir was passed on June 2, 2016.