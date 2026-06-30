Hamazkayin Armenian Music Festival brings musicians and youth together 

The second Hamazkayin Eastern USA Music Festival was held June 25-28 in Washington, D.C., welcoming more than 40 young musicians for an immersive three-day program dedicated to musical excellence, cultural enrichment and Armenian heritage.

Organized by the Hamazkayin Eastern USA Regional Executive, the festival brought together talented young performers from across the Armenian community to study, collaborate and grow under the guidance of internationally acclaimed artists and educators.

This year’s distinguished faculty included maestro Zakar Kechichian — conductor, musicologist, duduk and shvi performer, and chair of the Hamazkayin Central Executive; Kevork Kechichian, musician and musicologist; Sevak Avanesyan, internationally renowned cellist, founder of the Kapan International Music Festival and soloist with the Royal Danish Opera; Serouj Kradjian, acclaimed pianist, composer and Grammy Award nominee; and Diana Adamyan, award-winning violinist and laureate of numerous international competitions.

Throughout the festival, participants took part in instrument-specific workshops, masterclasses, rehearsals and collaborative sessions led by the guest artists. These intensive learning opportunities allowed young musicians to refine their technical skills, deepen their musical understanding and gain valuable performance experience.

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Beyond its educational mission, the festival served as a vibrant celebration of Armenian culture. Conducted in an Armenian-speaking environment, the program encouraged participants to strengthen their connection to their language, heritage and cultural identity while engaging in a high-level artistic experience.

The festival concluded with a series of participant performances showcasing the progress achieved during the program, followed by a special closing concert featuring the guest artists. The concert offered audiences an opportunity to experience the richness and beauty of Armenian music performed by some of today’s most accomplished Armenian musicians.

This year’s festival was particularly noteworthy for welcoming not only Armenian participants but also a group of non-Armenian youth. Through their involvement in the program, these participants had the opportunity to discover Armenian culture, music and traditions firsthand. Their presence further enriched the festival’s mission, transforming it into a meaningful space for cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

In addition to the music workshops and masterclasses, participants also took part in Armenian dance instruction. These sessions introduced them to one of the most vibrant expressions of Armenian cultural heritage, allowing them to experience Armenian traditions through movement, rhythm and community participation.

The enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by participants, parents, volunteers and organizers alike reflected the success of this initiative. More than a music festival, it was a meaningful investment in the next generation of Armenian artists and cultural ambassadors, helping ensure that Armenian music and culture continue to flourish for years to come.

Hamazkayin extended its sincere appreciation to the guest artists, organizers, volunteers, parents and especially the young participants whose passion and dedication made this festival a truly inspiring celebration of Armenian musical and cultural life.