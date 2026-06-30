Jean Bekirian: The golfer making history for Armenia

Centuries ago, on the coastal courses of Scotland, golf emerged and has since grown into one of the world’s most prestigious international sports, played across continents before millions of spectators each year.

Over generations, legendary names such as Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods transformed the sport into a global phenomenon, inspiring countless young players to dream of one day competing at the highest professional level. For one French Armenian golfer representing Armenia, that dream became a reality.

Born April 28, 2002, Jean Bekirian started playing golf at age 3 in his family garden in Arles, southern France. From age 5, he grew up around the Golf de Servanes, where his parents ran a restaurant. Surrounded by fairways, greens and bunkers, he gradually developed a passion for the sport and began considering a professional career at age 14.

Speaking about his upbringing, Bekirian said growing up in an environment where hard work and perseverance were deeply valued helped shape both his character and ambitions. His sporting idol was legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros, whose creativity and fearless style of play left a lasting influence on him. Alongside golf, Bekirian also practiced boxing for about 10 years, a discipline he still considers his second passion.

As an amateur, Bekirian rapidly displayed remarkable talent and won his first golf tournament, the Grand Prix de Toulouse, in 2016. Each competition offered him an opportunity to improve his game and move closer to his dream.

Bekirian credits much of his early development to the unwavering support of his family. “My parents and family have played an absolutely fundamental role in my career. Honestly, if I am where I am today, it is largely because of them,” he said.

He described his father as both a parent and mentor who instilled in him the work ethic, competitiveness and high standards that continue to define him, while his mother’s constant support behind the scenes allowed him to focus entirely on golf. He also credited his sister’s encouragement, determination and mindset as an important source of inspiration throughout his journey. “In the end, although golf is an individual sport, I consider my achievements to be the result of a collective family effort,” Bekirian added. “Behind every step of my journey are the sacrifices, support and dedication of my parents and sister.”

At the end of 2018, he turned professional, becoming the youngest French golfer to do so at the time. He secured a place on the Pro Golf Tour and went on to claim victories in Egypt, Austria and the Czech Republic. Step by step, Bekirian continued climbing through the ranks of European professional golf, eventually reaching the HotelPlanner Tour. His ambition was clear: to one day compete on the prestigious DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour and considered one of the highest levels of international golf alongside the American PGA Tour.

In early 2024, Bekirian visited Armenia for the first time, a journey that would profoundly affect him. During his stay, he went to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan and paid his respects to fallen heroes. Reflecting on the powerful moment, Bekirian recalled: “I saw the graves of all those young people who were my age when they died in combat defending the country, and it really moved me. Since that day, my life has changed.”

Bekirian’s great-great-grandfather fled Armenia following the Armenian Genocide before later settling in the Marseille region of southern France. The visit to the land of his ancestors left a deep emotional impact on the young golfer, reinforcing his connection to Armenia and his desire to compete under its colors.

A few months later, in the summer of 2024, Bekirian obtained Armenian citizenship after lengthy administrative procedures and an exemption from mandatory military service requirements because of his status as a high-level diaspora athlete. He subsequently changed his sporting nationality from France to Armenia.

“Representing Armenia on the professional circuit is an immense source of pride and honor. For me, it goes far beyond golf. I represent the people of my ancestors, a history, a culture and values that deeply resonate with me. Carrying the Armenian flag around the world is something that motivates me every single day,” Bekirian told The Armenian Weekly, adding: “When I compete in a tournament, I am not only playing for myself. I also think about all the Armenians who support me, both in Armenia and throughout the diaspora. Feeling that connection is something incredibly powerful.”

Back on the course, hard work, perseverance and constant practice made a difference. Swing after swing and putt after putt, Bekirian refined his game and continued developing as a professional golfer. His efforts paid off when he qualified to compete on the DP World Tour for the 2024-25 season, becoming the first Armenian golfer to play on the main European professional golf circuit.

Now competing against some of the best golfers in the world, Bekirian proudly represents Armenia on courses across the international golfing scene. Tournament after tournament, he continues to progress through training, focus and mental preparation, navigating the pressure and precision required at the highest level of the sport.

“My goal is to make the Armenian flag shine as much as possible through my results and, hopefully, to pave the way for future generations,” Bekirian said.

Then came another historic milestone. On Feb. 7, 2025, during the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, Bekirian became the first Armenian golfer to make the cut on the DP World Tour.

Looking back on the achievement, Bekirian said: “It was an incredible moment, almost difficult to fully realize at the time. From a sporting perspective, there was already so much emotion because making a cut on the DP World Tour represents years of hard work, sacrifices and dedication. But when I understood that I had become the first Armenian in history to make a cut on the DP World Tour, it took on an entirely different dimension. It was something absolutely crazy — almost unimaginable. Realizing that you are making history for your country in your sport is an incredibly powerful feeling.” He added: “I felt immense pride and also a lot of emotion for all the Armenians who follow and support me. That moment gave me even more motivation to chase bigger goals, achieve greater results and continue bringing Armenian golf to the international stage.”

Looking ahead, Bekirian has spoken of his ambition to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “Competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games would probably represent the greatest achievement of my career. The Olympic Games are the ultimate dream for any athlete, but experiencing them while representing Armenia would carry an even stronger emotional meaning for me,” Bekirian explained. He added: “And the fact that the Games will take place in Los Angeles would make it even more special, especially because of the huge Armenian diaspora living there. The Armenian community in Los Angeles is extremely important, highly influential and deeply attached to its roots and its athletes. Feeling that support on-site would be something truly unique.” “If one day I can walk during the opening ceremony carrying the Armenian flag and feel an entire nation and diaspora behind me, it would undoubtedly be one of the most powerful moments of my life,” Bekirian said.

Beyond his sporting career, Bekirian has also expressed a strong desire to help develop golf in Armenia, where the sport remains extremely limited. “I believe that this diaspora could play a major role in the development of Armenian golf in the years to come. There is so much passion, success and opportunity within this community, and if we can create real excitement around golf and Armenia, it could help grow the sport in the country,” Bekirian said.

Across the world, Armenians continue to excel in their respective fields, carrying their heritage and culture onto the global stage as proud ambassadors of a nation defined by resilience and identity. Jean Bekirian is one of them, competing at the highest level of professional golf and continuing to build his path on the international circuit while inspiring future generations to dream just as he once did.