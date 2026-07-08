The art of belonging

In June, Yerevan comes alive not only with warm weather but also with celebrations marking International Children’s Day. Across the city, public spaces become filled with music, games, performances and creative activities, bringing communities together.

While much of Yerevan celebrated International Children’s Day outdoors, another celebration unfolded inside the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall. The Special Art Center for Children (EHSK), a nonprofit organization, marked its 35th anniversary with its flagship “EHSK35: Art Without Borders Festival,” organized with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

EHSK provides free arts education to children with disabilities, orphans, children without parental care and those facing difficult life circumstances, including children who require special educational support.

Through visual arts, crafts, music, dance and other creative disciplines, the center helps children discover their talents, build confidence, develop aesthetic appreciation and find meaningful ways to express themselves. It also fosters a safe and inclusive environment where children form lasting friendships, participate in cultural events, festivals and competitions, and become active members of society. Along the way, they develop communication and teamwork skills, gain a sense of independence, and receive early guidance that can inspire future creative and professional paths.

The festival brought together local artists and performers, with the center’s students sharing the stage and showcasing their own talents. Through song and dance, their performances captivated the audience. By the end of the evening, many in the audience were left wiping away tears.

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The evening offered more than performances. Through a documentary chronicling the center’s 35-year journey, guests were given a rare glimpse behind the scenes, exploring the stories, milestones and individuals who have shaped the organization’s impact over the decades. The film served as a tribute to the center’s commitment to nurturing creativity, confidence and belonging among children with diverse needs.

Over the decades, the center grew from a small initiative into one of Armenia’s leading institutions for inclusive arts education, according to its historical overview. Founded in 1991 as the Creative Center for Children with Disabilities, it was established in response to a challenging period for Armenia, to provide children with disabilities a space for creative expression and support. In 2002, the organization broadened both its mission and reach, becoming the Special Art Center for Children, and expanding its programs to include orphans, children without parental care and other socially vulnerable groups. Since then, it has steadily extended its programs beyond Yerevan into Armenia’s other regions, including Lori, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Shirak and Ararat.

Throughout its journey, the center has remained committed to its mission of providing free artistic education and creative opportunities for children with special educational needs. Today, it provides free arts education to nearly 960 children across 145 creative groups, offering an impressive range of disciplines that cater to different talents and interests. From embroidery, tapestry and carpet weaving to pottery, woodworking, painting, sculpture and decorative arts, children are encouraged to explore both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary artistic expression.

Beyond the concert hall, visitors were invited to explore an exhibition of the students’ artistic creations. Each piece reflected the students’ imagination, talent and self-expression, nurtured within the center’s walls.

Another highlight was the “My Color Is Important,” a photography project, which was built around a simple yet powerful message: every child brings their own unique color to the world. Through striking portraits of the center’s students, the exhibition celebrated individuality, creativity and the beauty of diverse experiences, reminding viewers that every child’s perspective enriches the larger community.

The same exhibition was later unveiled on June 3 at Yeritasardakan Metro Station, transforming a busy public space into a gallery of stories and emotions. Captured by photographer Mikael Nazarenko, the images reveal moments of joy, curiosity, strength and self-expression, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives of the children behind the photographs.

Beyond the celebrations, the day served as a reminder of the center’s impact over the decades. By fostering environments where children are encouraged to flourish, the center has grown into one of Armenia’s key platforms for inclusive arts education and cultural engagement, highlighting that differences are strengths that enrich society.