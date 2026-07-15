Applications open for the Summer 2027 Israelyan Fellowship 

Applications are now open for the Summer 2027 Israelyan Fellowship at Gladstone’s Library, a monthlong residential fellowship supporting advanced work in Armenian studies, literature and the social sciences. This is the inaugural year of what is intended to be an annual fellowship.

The Israelyan Fellowship provides writers, artists and scholars with dedicated time and space to focus on a project that is already substantially underway. The fellowship is designed for applicants who can demonstrate significant progress on their proposed work and who seek an uninterrupted period of research or creative activity to bring their project to completion or to a major new stage.

The fellowship includes a fully funded 31-night residency at Gladstone’s Library, the United Kingdom’s premier residential library. Fellows receive accommodation in a private double en suite room for single occupancy; breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout their stay, access to the library’s collections, facilities and scholarly community, as well as a contribution toward travel expenses.

Applications are open to writers, artists and scholars of any nationality working in Armenian studies or on Armenian themes broadly conceived.

The application deadline is Oct. 15, 2026. Applicants will be notified of the selection results by Dec. 1, 2026. The residency will take place during summer 2027, with applicants invited to indicate their availability and flexibility.

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To apply, visit https://israelyanfellowships.org/

Applications will be reviewed by a steering committee chaired by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian and including Dr. Andrea Russell, warden and director of Gladstone’s Library.

Established by Souren A. Israelyan, the Israelyan Fellowship at Gladstone’s Library seeks to nurture and sustain Armenian intellectual and cultural traditions while inspiring new forms of scholarship and creative expression. Drawing on his own teenage dreams of studying and growing within the spiritual and scholarly environments of Armenian monasteries, Israelyan envisioned the fellowship as a way to connect scholars and writers with spaces that encourage reflection, research and dialogue.

Gladstone’s Library was selected not only as the United Kingdom’s finest residential library but also because of its historic links between Armenians and William E. Gladstone, strengthening the fellowship’s mission of bridging past and present.

Applications may be submitted through the fellowship’s online application form. Applicants should upload their curriculum vitae, personal statement, project proposal, timeline and two letters of recommendation for full consideration.

Questions about the fellowship may be directed to application@israelyanfellowships.org