Hamazkayin benefit gala concert to feature internationally acclaimed Armenian artists

WASHINGTON — The Hamazkayin U.S.A. Eastern Regional Executive Committee will present the Benefit Gala Concert of the 2nd Annual Hamazkayin Eastern Region Armenian Music Festival on Friday, June 26, at the Abramson Family Recital Hall in the Katzen Art Center at American University in Washington, D.C. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a reception, and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

This elegant benefit gala features world-renowned performers who have generously lent their time and artistry to support the festival’s mission. Every ticket purchased directly sustains this unique program and helps preserve Armenian musical heritage for future generations. To purchase tickets, visit the American University ticketing page for the Hamazkayin Armenian Music Festival Benefit Gala Concert For questions, contact the Hamazkayin Eastern Region at East@hamazkayin-usa.org.

The concert serves as the flagship event of the three-day festival, running June 25–27, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Organized to preserve, develop and disseminate Armenian culture and musical heritage, the festival brings together young musicians from across the Eastern United States alongside internationally acclaimed master artists.

Featured Artists

Zakar Keshishian, duduk and shvi player

Zakar Keshishian is one of the foremost living masters of the duduk and shvi, and a distinguished conductor whose contributions to Armenian musical life span more than four decades. Born in Anjar, Lebanon, he graduated from the Faculty of Folk Instruments of the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan in 1993 and completed a postgraduate diploma in Choral Conducting from the same conservatory in 1996. His playing draws deeply from the rich oral tradition of Armenian folk music, and his performances are celebrated for their emotional immediacy and authentic connection to Armenian heritage.

As a choral founder and conductor, Keshishian has built an extraordinary legacy. He founded the Gakavig Choir of the Hamazkayin Educational and Cultural Society in 1988, followed by the Dziadzan and Varanda choirs in 1992, the latter established in Shushi in Mountainous Karabakh (Artsakh), and the Gargatch Choir in 1997. In 2008 he founded the Armenian Youth Choir, also under the auspices of Hamazkayin. From 1998 to 2000 he co-directed Parsegh Ganatchian Musical College, and from 2006 to 2009 served as conductor of the Shnorhali Choir of the Catholicosate of Cilicia in Antelias, Lebanon. He currently serves as artistic director and conductor of the Varanda Children’s and Junior Youth Choir in Shushi and the Gargatch and Armenian Youth Choir and folk orchestra in Beirut. A dedicated educator, Keshishian is a professor at the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music and Parsegh Ganatchian Musical College, and a lecturer at Haigazian University. His work has been recognized with five national honors, including the Presidential Medal “Vatchakan Parebashd” (2002), the “Yeghishe” All-Armenian Cultural Award (2005) and a Presidential Medal of Appreciation (2011).

Serouj Kradjian, pianist

Grammy-nominated and two-time Juno Award-winning pianist Serouj Kradjian is widely regarded as one of the foremost Armenian pianists of his generation. Born in Beirut and trained at the highest levels of the international conservatory tradition, Kradjian has performed in recitals and with orchestras on the major stages of North America, Europe and the Middle East. The New York Times praised him for his “persuasive balance between elegance and spirit.” His Grammy nomination came from orchestral arrangements of Komitas folk songs on the Nonesuch label. More than 100 works composed or arranged by him have been performed by major orchestras and ensembles. Kradjian’s performances blend scholarly depth with expressive warmth, making him a beloved presence in both the Armenian diaspora and the broader classical music world.

Sevak Avanesyan, cellist

Cellist Sevak Avanesyan is the youngest graduate of the Royal Conservatory of Brussels, earning his diploma with the highest distinction at age 19. He understands firsthand the importance of bringing the joy and discipline of music to young people. He is internationally acclaimed for his powerful musicianship and compelling stage presence. He is a prize-winner at major international competitions, including first prize at the European Young Soloists Competition (Luxembourg), first prize at the Lions Club European Competition, and the Golden Label Prize from the Belgian Music Press Association. He is the former solo cellist of the National Orchestra of Belgium and continues to perform as a soloist with leading orchestras and as a sought-after chamber musician. Avanesyan has championed the works of Armenian composers throughout his career, bringing these often underperformed masterworks to concert halls across Europe, Asia and North America. His rich, resonant tone and interpretive command make him one of the most distinctive voices in classical music today.

Kevork Kechichian, flutist, duduk and shvi player

Kevork Kechichian is a classical flutist. He served as principal flutist of the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra. Alongside classical flute, he has mastered the duduk and several Armenian folk wind instruments, including the shvi and zurna, ancient Armenian woodwind instruments whose haunting tones have defined Armenian musical identity for millennia. He has performed with major orchestras and ensembles internationally.

About the Hamazkayin Armenian Music Festival

The 2nd Annual Hamazkayin U.S. Eastern Regional Armenian Music Festival runs June 25–27, 2026. Workshops on the first two days will be held at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden St. NW, Washington, DC. On Saturday, the venue will be Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church in Bethesda, Maryland, where the final recital will take place. The festival invites children and adolescents ages 8 to 18 to take part in workshops, ensemble rehearsals, and collaborative performances designed to nurture musical growth and a deeper connection to Armenian cultural identity. No prior musical experience is required for general participants. The 2026 festival also features an expanded Strings Track offering intensive chamber music opportunities for both beginner and advanced string players.

The festival is organized by the Hamazkayin U.S. Eastern Regional Executive Committee in close collaboration with the D.C. Hamazkayin Chapter. The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society was founded in 1928 and operates worldwide with the mission to preserve, develop, and disseminate Armenian culture and education. The Eastern U.S.A. region comprises eight chapters. To learn more about the work of Hamazkayin or to get involved in a local chapter, visit hamazkayin-usa.org.