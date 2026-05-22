NAASR to host talk on Armenian presence in Tiflis

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host a talk by Dr. Hayk Demoyan, “Tiflis: An Illustrated History of Its Armenian Heritage,” on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern / 4:30 p.m. Pacific, at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, Massachusetts.

The event is free and open to the public and can also be attended online via Zoom (registration link) or YouTube. Following the program, there will be a reception to which all attendees are cordially invited.

Dr. Demoyan’s talk will draw on his massive publication, “Tiflis: An Illustrated History of Its Armenian Heritage, 2024,” (Тифлис: Иллюстрированная история Армянского наследия)). This volume presents previously unknown or little-known pages of the history of Tiflis (Tbilisi)—the center of Armenian intellectual, economic and cultural activity in the South Caucasus before and after the region’s annexation by the Russian Empire.

Historically, the capital of Georgia developed into a unique micro-civilization where the heritages of many peoples and confessions intertwined. The Armenian presence in old Tiflis is an impressive and valuable legacy of both the Georgian and Armenian peoples, who for centuries endured together the trials and hardships of a shared destiny.

Dr. Hayk Demoyan is an independent researcher who has been a U.S. Fulbright visiting scholar at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Harvard University, from 2017 to 2018, where he researched identity transformation processes in the South Caucasus. He served as the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute in Yerevan from 2006 to 2017 and as chief editor of the International Journal of Armenian Genocide Studies. Among his publications are “Western Media Coverage of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict 1988-1990 (2010),” “Armenian Sports and Athletics in the Ottoman Empire (2015),” “Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage (2018)” and Armenian Entrepreneurship: A Visual History (2023).”

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For more information about this program, contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.