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Oud masters John Berberian and Antranig Kzirian to perform at AMA

Armenian Museum of AmericaJune 1, 2026Last Updated: June 1, 2026
0 2 minutes read
John Berberian, right, and Antranig Kzirian. 

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Museum of America is pleased to present “Music in Color: Oudflections” on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m., an intimate and dynamic evening celebrating the rich traditions and contemporary evolution of Armenian music with two generations of oud players. This program is generously sponsored by Nancy R. Kolligian. 

This special duet performance brings together legendary oud virtuoso John Berberian and acclaimed contemporary musician Antranig Kzirian for a unique “East meets West” musical experience, blending storytelling, classical compositions, Armenian folk traditions, improvisation and modern interpretation. 

The oud is a fretless, pear-shaped string instrument that has been central to Middle Eastern and Armenian musical traditions for centuries. In Western Armenian music, the oud is held to be sacred due to its expressive, emotive sound and is often used to accompany traditional songs, dances and community gatherings, helping preserve cultural memory across generations. 

Among Armenian American communities, the oud remains an important symbol of heritage and identity, connecting diasporic families to Western Armenian culture through performances, celebrations and the continuation of traditional music practices.

A pioneering figure in Armenian and Middle Eastern music, John Berberian is widely recognized as one of the foremost oud masters of his generation. A graduate of Columbia University, Berberian has performed internationally at renowned venues, including Lincoln Center and The Town Hall in New York City, and has recorded with major labels such as RCA and Verve. Celebrated for his groundbreaking fusion of Armenian folk music with jazz, rock and global influences, Berberian has played a vital role in expanding the reach and appreciation of Armenian musical traditions worldwide. 

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Joining him is Antranig Kzirian, an innovative contemporary oud artist known for pushing the boundaries of the instrument through genre-crossing collaborations and experimental performance. Influenced by rock, jazz, classical and folk traditions, Kzirian has collaborated with internationally recognized artists, including Serj Tankian, and performs extensively around the world. He is a co-founder of TAQS.IM, teaches at UCLA and continues to redefine the role of the oud in contemporary music.

“It’s an honor to perform with John at the Armenian Museum of America for such a special occasion celebrating the richness of the Armenian oud. It is in this context that traditions are performed, interpreted and renewed together across our generations,” Kzirian said. 

Together, Berberian and Kzirian represent two generations of artistry connected through mentorship, cultural heritage and a shared commitment to musical innovation. Audiences can expect an evening that is both deeply rooted in Armenian tradition and boldly forward-looking. 

“Music in Color: Oudflections” continues the Armenian Museum of America’s commitment to presenting programs that celebrate Armenian art, culture and creative expression across generations and disciplines. 

This is a ticketed event, and space is limited. RSVP via Eventbrite is required to attend. Tickets are $40; admission is free for current members. For tickets and additional information, visit www.armenianmuseum.org/oud 

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Armenian Museum of AmericaJune 1, 2026Last Updated: June 1, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

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