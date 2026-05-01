AMAA’s ‘Hayasa’ Theater Group presents ‘Luigi’s Heart’ in Yerevan

Paramus, N.J. – The ‘Hayasa’ Theater Group, a joint initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America Armenia Branch (AMAA) and the Evangelical Church of Armenia (ECA), presented an original staging of Slovak playwright Ivan Bukovčan’s play Luigi’s Heart on April 21 and 22, reaching an audience of nearly 600 attendees.

Directed by scriptwriter Nune Abrahamyan, the production offered not only a high-quality artistic experience but also an opportunity for spiritual reflection. The actors held the audience for nearly two hours at the delicate intersection of drama and satire — moving seamlessly from heartfelt laughter to deep empathy accompanied by tears.

The play tells the story of Luigi, a man sentenced to death whose heart — both literally and figuratively — becomes an object of manipulation by those around him. In an attempt to escape execution, and following his lawyer’s advice, Luigi attracts global attention by announcing his intention to bequeath his heart to a medical institution. The shocking news makes him famous overnight. People flock to him, hoping for salvation and persuading him to leave his heart to them. Gradually, Luigi ceases to be an active subject and is reduced to an “object,” around which the true faces, weaknesses and sins of humanity are revealed.

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The role of Luigi, portrayed by Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Hovak Galoyan, was the emotional and thematic core of the performance, marked by intense inner struggle. Particularly moving was the scene of Luigi’s repentance, when — disillusioned by human immorality and egocentrism — he kneels before God and says: “Man is not able to save himself; this is beyond human strength … Forgive me, Lord … ‘What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet lose their soul?’” (Luke 9:25).

These words resonated as a call to self-examination, reminding the audience that the “salvation” expected from human beings is an illusion. True salvation comes only from God, and the “heart,” as a symbol of conscience and faith, does not belong to man but is entrusted to him as a responsibility.

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The climax of the play unfolds in its final scene. Luigi becomes a victim of human greed and is killed by those who sought salvation from him. At the moment of death, he encounters his childhood self and addresses him with Christ’s words: “Whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for Me will save it” (Luke 9:24).

The performance concludes with Luigi’s plea, directed both to himself and, symbolically, to the audience, to choose life rather than death.

Anahit Kirakosyan, Smbat Stepanyan, Ara Gevorgyan, Maro Uzunyan and other talented actors brought the play’s multilayered world to life. Their performances were distinguished by subtle portrayals of inner conflict and strong stage cohesion.

This production by the ‘Hayasa’ Theater Group successfully united classical European dramaturgy with a Christian worldview, creating a performance that served not only as a mirror reflecting social realities but also as a powerful reminder of enduring, eternal values.