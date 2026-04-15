The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Artsakh Diocese has strongly condemned the reported demolition of St. Hagop Church in Stepanakert, attributing the act to Azerbaijan’s occupation authorities.

In an official statement, the diocese emphasized that St. Hagop Church had long served as a central pillar of spiritual life in the city. For years, thousands of residents gathered there to offer prayers, while weekly services included the distribution of Holy Communion.

The statement further stated that the destruction is part of a broader, systematic campaign targeting Armenian cultural and religious heritage. According to the diocese, similar incidents have affected several other historic churches and sacred sites across the region, including those in Shushi, Tandzatap, Mokhrenes, Berdzor and Mekhakavan.

Describing the situation as “cultural genocide,” the diocese expressed concern that such actions continue in full view of the international community. It criticized global institutions tasked with protecting cultural heritage for what it described as a lack of effective intervention.

The statement affirmed its commitment to persistently raise the issue, calling on international organizations to take immediate steps to halt ongoing acts of vandalism and to safeguard the region’s Christian cultural legacy.

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The statement concluded with a renewed appeal for urgent international involvement to prevent further destruction of Artsakh’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Azerbaijan

Participants in the “Bridge of Peace” initiative were received by Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, during a bilateral roundtable held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, from April 10-12, 2026.

According to a statement released by the initiative, the meeting brought together representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia, including members of nongovernmental organizations, media outlets and think tanks.

The Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via a land border crossing along a formally delimited and demarcated section, completing all required border and passport control procedures.

Over two days, four discussion sessions were held. Participants addressed geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus and their impact on the peace process. Azerbaijani and Armenian experts also exchanged views on their respective positions and visions for regional developments.

Before the bilateral dialogue, representatives of the initiative held meetings and discussions with various segments of civil society in their respective countries in order to better understand public expectations and perceptions related to the peace process. The results of these consultations were presented during a dedicated session, highlighting key concerns, expectations and viewpoints within both societies. Taking these public expectations into account, participants devoted the final session to exchanging views on potential joint and individual steps in the next phases of the peace process.

On April 11, Hajiyev met with participants of the fourth bilateral roundtable. Discussions focused on regional security, progress in the peace process at the political level and the role of civil society in normalizing relations. The two-day dialogue concluded with a press conference summarizing the results of the fourth meeting.

According to the statement, the meeting was held in a constructive and open atmosphere, reaffirming the belief that there is no alternative to the peace agenda. Participants also reiterated their intention to continue joint efforts aimed at strengthening confidence in the next stages of the peace process, with support from the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov called on Armenia to take advantage of what he described as a “historic opportunity” to advance peace with Azerbaijan. Speaking on regional developments, Amirbayov said 2026 is expected to be a decisive year for the South Caucasus, citing ongoing uncertainty, instability and conflicts in the broader region. “These conditions only underscore the importance of Azerbaijan and Armenia seizing this historic opportunity to formalize and legitimize peace,” he said.

Amirbayov added that Baku hopes upcoming political developments in Armenia — including parliamentary elections scheduled for June and a subsequent constitutional referendum — will create conditions for both sides to move forward with signing a peace agreement.

Iran

Amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, Pakistan’s chief of army staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has arrived in Iran as part of a high-level delegation for discussions on reviving dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

The visit follows earlier Pakistan-mediated talks held recently and reportedly failed to produce sustained momentum and did not advance into a continuing negotiation track.

Pakistan is now seeking to reengage both sides in an effort to keep communication channels open as tensions continue to rise across the region.

At the same time, the military dimension of the conflict is intensifying. Iran has warned it could disrupt maritime trade routes across the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman if the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

These developments raise concerns over the security of critical global shipping lanes, including key energy corridors.

Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Israel may be seeking a “new enemy” following its confrontation with Iran, suggesting Ankara is being positioned as a potential target.

In an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan said what initially appeared to be political rhetoric is evolving into what he described as a coordinated state strategy involving the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as elements of the Israeli opposition.

The remarks come amid a sharp escalation in tensions between the two regional powers. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Donald Trump that Israel could undermine a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran through provocations. In response, senior Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued strong criticism of Erdoğan, accusing him of antisemitism and support for terrorism.

Tensions have also extended into the legal domain. A Turkish court has reportedly prepared an indictment against 35 senior Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, seeking cumulative prison sentences exceeding 4,500 years.

A further deterioration in ties could have significant regional consequences. Observers suggest the possibility of intensified indirect confrontation in Syria, where Israeli and Turkish interests already intersect. There are also concerns about an escalation in intelligence activities between Israel’s Mossad and Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, or MIT, both domestically and abroad.

Additionally, the trajectory of the crisis may affect Turkey relations with Western partners and push Ankara to deepen engagement with alternative international groupings and alliances.