Silk geometry: Rediscovering Armenian needlelace

In the world of economics, numbers are concrete, and logic is dry and uncompromising. However, for Iskuhi Sargsyan, numbers have never been mere symbols; they are the hidden pulse of the universe. In 2017, she moved from the world of figures into the realm of silk threads, realizing that Armenian needlelace is not a departure from logic but its most beautiful manifestation.

“Economics is numbers, but numbers are everywhere. The world around us is based on numbers, including needlework,” Sargsyan said. What began as a childhood hobby transformed into a lifelong mission during a period of introspection. Sargsyan does not believe in coincidences; when she discovered tArmenian lace, she realized it was a domain with a beginning but no end.

The DNA hidden within the knot

Armenian needlelace is distinguished by its “eight-shaped” knot. While many see this as a simple decorative pattern, Sargsyan approaches it with scientific depth. She notes that in nature, everything has a nodal character. Research in genetics has shown that DNA molecules, when fitting into a cell, knot themselves in the same eight-shaped pattern Armenian women have used for centuries.

“Scientists state that understanding this structure is as vital as knowing the sequence of genes,” the master said. According to her, since ancient times, the “stone-knot,” or karhanguyt, in its closed form, has symbolized fertility and the continuity of life. In Sargsyan’s hands, needlework becomes not just jewelry but a restoration of a cultural genetic code.

From museum samples to noble elegance

Sargsyan works with silk thread, known to artisans for its capriciousness and fragility. Through the needle, however, she imparts durability to the thread, transforming it into wearable art. She draws inspiration from 19th-century samples but does not limit herself to duplication.

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“When I look at the threads, I already know what I am going to create. The mind conceives the idea, and the hands bring it to life.” Her work is dominated by floral motifs, as nature is her primary teacher. The jewelry Sargsyan creates is favored by women who value “noble elegance” and understand that in this mechanized age, the light of a master’s eye and the warmth of a hand are rare luxuries.

The needle as a weapon

For Sargsyan, needlework is not only art but also a means of self-defense and peace. She recalls the bitter chapters of history, when Armenian women who survived the Genocide earned their livelihoods and preserved their identity through needlework in foreign lands.

“The Armenian needle is fertile and life-giving. This small tool — the needle — is a powerful weapon in the hands of an Armenian woman,” she said. Today, despite limited time, Sargsyan has begun a new, complex project. She continues her work with the firm belief that amid life’s difficulties, the most important thing is to keep the “inner light” burning. And with every silk knot, she transmits that light to the world.

All photos courtesy of Iskuhi Sargsyan unless otherwise noted.