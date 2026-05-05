Five handmade treasures from Armenia

With the first warmth of the spring sun, the streets of Yerevan fill with a new breath of life and expectation. The official start of the tourist season brings a timeless question, asked by both first-time visitors and our compatriots returning to the homeland: “What can we take back that will remind us of Armenia years from now?”

We love and appreciate the velvety taste of Armenian brandy and our sun-kissed dried fruit — they are our classic treasures. However, Armenia also possesses a vast, millennia-old artisanal heritage that is currently experiencing a true revival. In the hands of our masters, clay, thread and wood become more than objects; they become carriers of our “cultural code.” These are souvenirs without an expiration date — durable pieces with a soul.

In this piece, I have selected five unique options that will help you take a piece of light and history home from Armenia.

1. Felt art

The story: Feltmaking is one of the oldest and warmest crafts of our highlands, now enjoying a modern renaissance. Imagine a delicate scarf or bag where rugged wool and soft silk intertwine, mirroring the beautiful contradictions of Armenian nature. Modern masters create wearable canvases that maintain a perfect balance between ancient techniques and contemporary fashion.

Tip: When choosing, look for pieces where colors flow smoothly into one another; this is a sign that the master has put their soul into every thread.

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Artist: Feltmaker Anush Hakobyan

2. Ceramics

The story: Armenian clay holds thousands of years of memory, but today it has moved beyond traditional jugs. Designer plates with hand-shaped uneven edges or cups adorned with the delicate curves of Armenian letters and abstract patterns turn every morning coffee into an aesthetic pleasure. This is not just tableware; it is a conversation between clay and people.

Tip: Touch the clay. A true handmade piece should bear the light trace of the master’s fingers and the natural warmth of the earth.

Artist: Potter Ani Mkrtchyan

3. Handmade dolls

The story: An Armenian doll has never been just a toy; it is a charm for the home and a bearer of national identity. Today, talented artisans create characters that meticulously recreate every pattern and color of the Armenian national costume, or taraz. Within these dolls lie the wisdom and pride of our grandmothers, making them the warmest ornaments in any home.

Tip: Choose the doll whose expression and colors resonate with you; they say the doll chooses its owner.

Artist: Dollmaker Lusine Santrosyan

4. Wood carving

The story: In the hands of an Armenian master, wood begins to sing. Intricately carved jewelry boxes, backgammon sets and chessboards — fragrant with the fresh scent of walnut — are true works of art. Every line and geometric shape is a small reflection of Armenian architecture, giving the wood a noble luster and historical depth.

Tip: Pay attention to the texture of the wood; the darker and denser it is, the longer your gift will last and be passed down through generations.

Artist: Woodworker Razmik Razmikyan

5. Ethnic jewelry

The story: Armenian silversmithing has found new life in the hands of modern designers. Traditional embroidery patterns from Van or Marash, when transferred onto silver, become airy and delicate jewelry. This is an opportunity to wear a piece of Armenian history on your fingers or near your heart, remaining both ethnic and modern.

Tip: Look for jewelry with ethnic elements suitable for daily wear; these pieces pair beautifully with both jeans and evening gowns.

Artist: Embroiderer Iskuhi Sarkisyan

How to choose and where to find them

Distinguishing a true handmade piece from a machine-made one is sometimes difficult, but possible. First, look for asymmetries; in handmade work, you will always find tiny “imperfections” that are actually the object’s soul. Machine work is often too perfect and cold. Also, check the quality of the material; natural wool, wood or clay has a unique touch and scent.

The best places to find these treasures are:

Vernissage: Yerevan’s open-air museum, where you can meet the masters themselves.

Specialized concept stores: Look for small boutique shops in the city center that collaborate with individual creators.

Social media: Many masters showcase their work on Instagram or Facebook, allowing you to order directly from the artist.

Conclusion

When returning home from Armenia, there will always be room in the suitcase for a bottle of brandy. But allow yourself to take something that has no expiration date — an item that, when held in your hands years later, will transmit the same warmth you felt in the sunny streets of Yerevan.

And what is your favorite souvenir from Armenia?