Poghosian’s fireworks of color and hope

Art is often born where words fall silent, and emotions seek a visible form. For artist Eline Poghosian, the canvas is a universe where light is born even in the darkest moments, and color becomes proof of life’s invincibility. Her art is not merely a combination of images, but a therapy for the soul that strives toward kindness and rebirth.

From roots to the creative world

Although Eline was born in Vanadzor, she considers herself a resident of Yerevan, having spent most of her life in the capital. Her artistic talent manifested during her school years; teachers frequently reprimanded her for the portraits and engravings she drew on school desks. Despite having an academic background in journalism and public relations — graduating from the Yerevan State University Faculty of Journalism — her inner drive toward painting prevailed. Eline refined her skills in a professional studio, transforming a hobby into a serious and vital vocation.

“I cannot imagine any activity without public outreach, especially if it relates to art,” she said, emphasizing the importance of public relations in a creator’s life.

“Color in the Colorless”: The symbolism of rebirth

From March 2-9, Eline Poghosian’s solo exhibition, “Color in the Colorless,” was held at the Pyunic Development Center. The exhibition featured 52 works, including canvases, stained glass and approximately 20 garments created with original designs.

The opening day, March 1, was a matter of principle and symbolism for the artist. For her, the arrival of spring is associated with the rebirth of nature and the human soul. She began planning this day years ago, and in 2026 it became a reality, marking a new creative milestone.

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Emotion as a brushstroke

Eline creates in expressionist and realist styles, with a particular affinity for still life and figurative genres. For her, every work reflects a moment — an explosion of emotion that must be immediately transferred to the canvas; otherwise, it might fade.

The artist speaks with great emotion about one of her most expressive works, “Fireworks.” It depicts red poppies created during the saddest periods of her life.

“That canvas is me. There are conflicting colors there, representing the extremes of my life and my enigmatic side. I painted it with very sad emotions, and my only wish was to cheer myself up and release what had accumulated inside me.”

Faith and criticism

Faith holds a central place in Eline’s creative process. She said that before she begins to paint, she always “reaches an agreement” with God, and upon completion, she looks upward with a characteristic gesture and expresses gratitude.

Regarding criticism, her most sincere critic is her mother. Eline said that if her mother sees a flaw, she accepts it with joy because it is offered with love. In professional matters, she values the opinion of her senior colleague and friend, artist Armen Lorenz, who approaches her work with painterly rigor.

Vision for the future

Today, the artist works in her own studio, which she calls “my world.” She is already developing new projects. Eline plans to launch solo masterclasses, particularly in an art therapy format, where participants can gather, paint and enjoy wine while detaching themselves from everyday worries. Looking ahead, her third solo exhibition is on the horizon. She is keeping the format a secret for now but promises it will be entirely different and unexpected.

Eline Poghosian’s philosophy of art is simple yet profound: “There is always life, even in the saddest situations.” Her canvases serve as vivid testimonies to life, color and inexhaustible hope.

Eline Poghosian’s work can be followed on her Instagram and brand page.