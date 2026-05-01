AMAA’s Avedisian School earns double victory at ‘Generation AI’

Paramus, N.J. – As part of the joint ‘Generation AI’ school program led by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, nationwide Olympiads were held, bringing together top-performing students from across the country.

Karo Gabrielyan, a 10th grade student at the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) in Yerevan, earned first place in the Math Olympiad, standing out among nearly 400 participants from 23 schools—an achievement reflecting both excellence and strong competition.

In parallel, Avedisian School was recognized as a leading school in Python, based on the highest average student scores within the program.

Notably, Avedisian School is currently the only private school participating in the ‘Generation AI’ initiative. Founded in 1998, the school provides comprehensive, tuition-free education. Since 2014, it has operated on a modern, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable campus that has received LEED international certification.

The school’s educational model brings together STEM disciplines, artificial intelligence, the arts, modern agriculture and spiritual-cultural education, fostering well-rounded and future-ready individuals.

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AMAA is currently implementing an innovative pilot initiative to transform the Avedisian School into a holistic community development hub—integrating educational, healthcare, social, economic and spiritual-cultural services under one roof. If successful, this model is intended to be replicated across regions of Armenia, expanding its impact nationwide.

The ‘Generation AI’ program is a multi-layered, long-term initiative aimed at building a comprehensive educational pathway in artificial intelligence, from school through to the doctoral level. Its school component, already integrated into Armenia’s public education system, offers students a structured three-year program to gain foundational knowledge and practical skills in the field.

Through the program, students learn Python and the fundamentals of artificial intelligence; strengthen their mathematical and analytical thinking; develop real-world projects; build essential soft skills; engage in career orientation activities; connect with industry professionals; visit leading technology companies; and participate in extracurricular opportunities focused on skills development, English language improvement and career guidance.