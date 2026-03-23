Poghosyan returns to Carnegie Hall with “Vienna: Mozart 270 program”

“There’s such a sense of joy, even ecstasy, as she plays,” said NY1’s Stephanie Simon.

“Listening to and watching Kariné Poghosyan play fills one with life and energy. The combination of her formidable skill and her unchecked passion is an experience I recommend for anyone who needs to be reminded of the artist and art within themselves,” said Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris.

Following her critically-acclaimed, sold-out Khachaturian recital last year, pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m., for a celebration of Mozart’s 270th birthday and his beloved city of Vienna.

The program, titled “Vienna: Mozart 270,” includes Mozart’s own Sonata in F major and Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No.5, transcribed by Liszt and originally premiered in Vienna.

Two shorter works by Vienna native Franz Schubert will follow: the lied Ständchen, also transcribed by Liszt, and the Impromptu in G-flat Major.

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The program concludes with Franz Liszt’s Réminiscences de “Don Juan” de Mozart, a virtuosic tribute to Mozart and his opera “Don Giovanni,” which Ferruccio Busoni labeled “the highest point of pianism.”

Described as “extraordinary” and “larger than life,” the award-winning Armenian pianist has been praised for her ability to reach the heart of the works she performs.

Her recent appearances include recitals at Musikverein and Ehbar Saal in Vienna; Casa Armena in Milan; Chicago Cultural Center; the Sheldon Concert Hall in Saint Louis; the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts Center in Northridge, California, and several sold-out recitals at Carnegie Hall, including a release concert for her “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” CD.

Her performances highlight the difference between listening to music and experiencing it, bringing a fresh new appeal to classical music that transcends generations.

The recital is presented by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations. For more details, visit: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2026/03/30/karine-poghosyan-piano-0730pm