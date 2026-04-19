Boston musicians rally for Kapan International Music Festival

At the invitation of Amaras Art Alliance, a group of dedicated musicians from the Greater Boston area has come together to present a benefit concert on May 9 to support a musical initiative taking place thousands of miles away. Known as the Kaplan International Music Festival, the program was founded by cellist Sevak Avanesyan and takes place in the city of Kapan, the capital of Armenia’s Syunik region.

The two-week festival brings together distinguished international musicians who travel to Kapan to perform for local audiences and offer master classes to young Armenian music students. Donating their time and talent, these artists help create a meaningful cultural and educational experience in a region where such opportunities are limited.

The Boston benefit concert will feature Sevak Avanesyan as guest artist and will take place at the Armenian Cultural Foundation (441 Mystic St., Arlington, MA) on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will directly support the festival in Kapan, helping sustain its concerts, educational programs and outreach efforts. Tickets and additional information are available at www.AmarasOnline.com.

By bringing Boston audiences together in support of a cause rooted in Armenia, this event highlights the enduring role of music as a unifying force across borders—an opportunity for the community to take part in a project that inspires, educates and connects through the universal language of music.