‘Mosaics of Armenia’: A celebration of Armenian musical heritage comes to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — On May 17 at 7 p.m., Massachusetts Chamber Music Artists (MCMA) will present Mosaics of Armenia: Voices from the Homeland, an evening devoted to the richness, diversity and expressive power of Armenian music. The concert will take place at Follen Church, 755 Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington, and will bring together internationally acclaimed artists in a program celebrating Armenia’s musical heritage and its continuing vitality today.

The performance will feature cellist Suren Bagratuni, silver medalist of the prestigious 1986 International Tchaikovsky Competition; pianist, conductor, composer as well as MCMA founder Karén Hakobyan; and violinist Haig Hovsepian, a noted soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.

Born in Yerevan, Bagratuni has built an international career as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, performing with major orchestras across Europe, Asia and the Americas and appearing at festivals and concert halls worldwide. A celebrated recording artist with an extensive discography, he currently serves as Professor of Cello at Michigan State University and Artistic Director of the Cello Plus Festival.

Hakobyan, known for his commanding technique and musical depth, has appeared at major venues including Carnegie Hall and collaborated with leading orchestras and chamber musicians. He is also the founder, artistic director and principal conductor of “Pegasus: The Orchestra,” an ensemble known for its innovative programming and vibrant performances. Together with Hovsepian, these artists will present a program reflecting the voices of Armenian music across generations.

The evening will feature works by some of Armenia’s most beloved composers, including Komitas, the foundational figure who preserved and transformed Armenian folk traditions into art music; Aram Khachaturian, whose vibrant and rhythmically electrifying works brought Armenian musical language to international prominence; and Arno Babajanian, whose music blends lyricism, passion and sweeping romantic expression.

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The program will also feature the U.S. premiere of a work by Grigor Hakhinian, whose deeply expressive works extend this tradition with a distinct modern voice, alongside contemporary composer Gagik Hovunts, whose music offers audiences a fresh perspective on the evolution of Armenian musical expression. Heard together in a single evening, these works form a musical mosaic revealing the richness, depth and diversity of Armenia’s cultural landscape.

For MCMA founder Hovsepian, the concert represents more than a single evening of music. It reflects a broader mission to share Armenian culture with wider audiences while giving Armenian composers a central place on the concert stage.

“Armenian music contains an extraordinary range of emotion, color and storytelling,” Hovsepian said. “Through this program, we want audiences to experience how varied and powerful that tradition is. Each work offers a different perspective, yet together they form a vivid portrait of Armenia’s musical identity.”

MCMA was founded with the goal of presenting high-level chamber music while exploring repertoire often overlooked in traditional concert programming. Armenian music holds a special place within that mission, and Mosaics of Armenia marks the beginning of what Hovsepian envisions as an ongoing commitment to bringing this repertoire to audiences in the Boston area.

With artists of international stature and a program celebrating one of the world’s great musical traditions, Mosaics of Armenia promises to be an evening of virtuosity and deep cultural resonance.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, and audiences are encouraged to secure their seats in advance.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.mcmartists.org/concert-season/mosaics-of-armenia-voices-from-the-homeland.

