NYU to host April 21 book launch on Israeli-Turkish relations, genocide denial

New York, NY — The NYU Global Institute for Advanced Study (GIAS) will host a book launch event featuring Dr. Eldad Ben Aharon, senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Frankfurt (PRIF) and visiting scholar at New York University, presenting his new book, “Israeli-Turkish Relations at the End of the Cold War: The Geopolitics of Denying the Armenian Genocide.”

The talk will be followed by a discussion with Paul Boghossian (New York University) and Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University).

The event will take place Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jurow Lecture Hall, NYU Silver Center for Arts & Science (31 Washington Place, New York, NY). A reception will follow.

Seating is limited, and RSVP is required for all attendees. RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_P4M5ff0-cz9GK1h_kwGg3kTzi5ZXJ190NJzhuRAiUEtLWg/viewform

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For inquiries, contact: gias.events@nyu.edu

The event is co-sponsored by the Armenian Center at Columbia University.

Drawing on declassified materials from American and Israeli archives, as well as 30 original oral history interviews, the book offers a detailed analysis of Israeli-Turkish relations in the 1980s. It examines how behind-the-scenes cooperation between Ankara and Jerusalem was shaped by Turkey’s efforts to block international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The study highlights the role of Turkey’s military leadership in easing tensions with Israel and identifies Turgut Özal as a key figure in strengthening bilateral ties. It also explores internal divisions within Israel’s diplomatic corps, revealing broader tensions between strategic interests and the ethical and political implications of supporting Turkey’s denial campaign.

Situating these developments within the wider context of late Cold War geopolitics, the book argues that Israel’s alignment with Turkey’s position on the Armenian Genocide emerged from a complex set of strategic calculations involving Washington, Brussels and regional security concerns.

“Israeli-Turkish Relations at the End of the Cold War” is the first monograph to examine this pivotal period in depth, shedding new light on the intersections of diplomacy, memory politics and alliance-building in the modern Middle East.

Dr. Ben Aharon’s research focuses on the links between security, identity and memory, with particular emphasis on Israeli foreign policy and regional conflict dynamics. He has published widely in these areas.